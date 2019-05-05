Companies

Warren Buffett gives hint about his successor

Billionaire investor points to two of his operating managers at his Berkshire Hathaway empire

05 May 2019 - 21:09 Agency Staff
Warren Buffett talks to journalists at Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, the US, May 4 2019. Picture: REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Warren Buffett talks to journalists at Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, the US, May 4 2019. Picture: REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Omaha — Billionaire Warren Buffett has given a clue on who might succeed him to run his Berkshire Hathaway empire, but has not completely revealed his hand.

The world’s third-richest man also said at his company’s annual shareholder meeting that its recent investment in Amazon was not a shift in strategy to focus on Silicon Valley firms, which have largely remained missing from Berkshire’s voluminous portfolio.

Buffett, 88, was pressed by questions — each greeted with a torrent of applause — about who would succeed him.

Without answering directly, Buffett said Gregory Abel, 57, and Ajit Jain, 67 — both promoted in 2018 to the board of directors — would in the near future join him and long-time business partner Charlie Munger, 95, on the stage to answer shareholder questions.

“You could not have two better operating managers than Greg and Ajit. It’s just fantastic what they’ve accomplished,” said Buffett, who is known as the “Oracle of Omaha”.

For decades, Buffett and Munger have been the two stars of Berkshire Hathaway, but on Saturday, Jain answered a shareholder question, though he did so from the floor.

Abel joined the company in 1992 in the energy division, and for more than a year has overseen all noninsurance activities, while Jain came on board in 1986 in the insurance division, which he currently leads.

But who will prevail, or could they jointly take the helm?

“One of the reasons we have trouble with these questions is because Berkshire is so very peculiar. We have a different, kind of unbureaucratic way of making decisions,” said Munger.

“But I don’t want to be like everybody else because this has worked better. So I think you’re going to have to endure us,” he said.

Buffett’s departure is likely to open a new era at the company, especially with shares of Berkshire considered to be 10% to 15% above their real value thanks to the billionaire’s presence at the helm.

Some analysts say a Buffett-less Berkshire Hathaway could be a candidate for being broken up into multiple companies.

On Saturday, Buffett and Munger faced an onslaught of questions about strategy for investing in technology companies after Berkshire revealed a stake in Amazon. Buffett said Amazon chief Jeff Bezos has pulled off “close to a miracle” by transforming an online bookseller into the e-commerce giant it is today. Munger acknowledged that he and Buffett felt “ashamed” for missing the boat on Google.

“We just sat there sucking our thumbs,” he said. “We screwed up.”

But there’s no indication of a strategy shift at Berkshire to invest more heavily in tech, aside from its new stake in Amazon and a $40bn stake in Apple.

On Saturday, Berkshire Hathaway announced a net profit of $21.66bn, a result that does not take into account expected losses from its stake in Kraft Heinz, which has recently depreciated assets valued in the billions of dollars.

Berkshire Hathaway has holdings in companies such as American Express, JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs, and is active in sectors like insurance (Geico), rail (BNSF) and energy (PacifiCorp).

The Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting, which draws tens of thousands to the small city of Omaha in the American heartland, has been dubbed “Woodstock for capitalists.” Unlike other annual meetings, the goal here is not to release company results, but to hear Buffett identify companies that he might invest in, or from which he might withdraw his money.

Some 20,000 people secured a coveted pass to hear Buffett speak in person, after lining up from 5am, with thousands more left to soak up the atmosphere from outside the theatre. Buffett kicked off the day by touring the souvenir stands at CHI Health Centre and mingling with the crowd of attendees, made up of leading executives, investors and billionaires from around the world. This year, many Chinese delegations made the trip.

He later made a surprise appearance at a sideline event organised by a group of women financial professionals aiming to end the gender imbalance in investing.

“It’s long overdue,” Buffet said of the goal.

Buffett, who is worth almost $90bn, still lives in a relatively modest house about 10 minutes outside central Omaha, that he bought in 1958.

AFP

Buffett says he under- estimated Amazon, but is catching up quick

Warren Buffett has been buying Amazon shares, crediting two deputies at Berkshire Hathaway who have ‘younger eyes’
Companies
2 days ago

Warren Buffett has long list of complaints in Berkshire letter

In his widely read letter to shareholders, he touts the strength of the US economy, but slams Trump’s ‘arrogance’ for taking credit for it
Companies
2 months ago

Warren Buffett shows huge appetite for stocks, including his own

Berkshire Hathaway’s chairman pours more money into stock purchases in the past quarter than in more than four years  — as well as $928m on share ...
Companies
5 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Buffett says he under- estimated Amazon, but is catching up quick

Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.