Companies

SoftBank said to be considering IPO of $100bn Vision Fund

The fund, set up in 2017, has become the world's largest tech investment fund and includes Uber, ARM and WeWork

03 May 2019 - 17:27 Clara Denina and Aparajita Saxen
SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son, November 5 2018. Picture: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON
SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son, November 5 2018. Picture: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

London/Bengaluru — Japan's SoftBank is considering an initial public offering of its $100bn Vision Fund, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The fund was set up in 2017 and has become the world's largest technology investment fund. Its investments include ride-hailing pioneer Uber, chip designer ARM and shared workspace firm WeWork.

The company has publicly stated it plans to set up a second investment fund. The senior banking source said Softbank was now talking to banks about helping it raise money, confirming an earlier report in the Wall Street Journal.

Softbank has spoken to half a dozen banks over the last month about a potential listing of the Vision Fund but has yet to start a formal process, the source said, adding he was not expecting such a process in the near term.

"They asked banks questions on how they could possibly do it. It is still very much in exploration mode," the source said, adding that Softbank had been possibly given the idea by fellow tech investor Naspers, which plans to list some of its assets.

"The big difference is that the biggest asset in the Naspers portfolio is Tencent, which is listed, whereas the portfolio of the Vision Fund is all private," the source said.

China's Tencent is a social media and gaming company listed in Hong Kong.

A spokesperson for Softbank declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

SoftBank is also in talks with Oman for an investment in the fund, which has raised nearly all of its funding so far from Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, according to the WSJ report.

Oman was not immediately available for a comment when contacted by Reuters, nor was there an immediate response from the Japanese conglomerate.

SoftBank is seeking to raise new funds for "informal deals", CEO Masayoshi Son negotiated in China for Vision Fund, one of the people told WSJ.

The fund is also planning to double its staff over the next 18 months to keep up with the pace of deal making by SoftBank, the company's top deputies reportedly said at a conference in Los Angeles this week. 

Reuters

Japan Softbank’s $1bn bet a boon for battered Wirecard

The investment means easier access to markets in Asia for the German digital-finance firm
Companies
1 week ago

Uber seeking ‘about $10bn’ in the biggest IPO of the year

Ride-hailing company’s initial public offering filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to provide the first complete look at its ...
Companies
3 weeks ago

Grab aims to raise another $2bn as it ramps up expansion

Company targeting $6.5bn of total capital in 2019 as it eyes becoming an app-for-everything in Southeast Asia
Companies
3 weeks ago

'Not likely to vie with Apple, Amazon over video'

As large internet companies in the US such as Apple and Amazon aim to increase their presence in video content, Naspers's unbundling of MultiChoice ...
Business
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Uber seeking ‘about $10bn’ in the biggest IPO of the year

Companies

United Arab Emirates earmarks $270m to support tech startups

World / Middle East

Uber in talks to sell stake in self-driving cars to SoftBank

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

SoftBank and Grab near to closing deal

Companies

Healthy gain for Discovery after deal with Softbank

Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.