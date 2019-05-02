Companies

No bidders yet for Jet Airways, staff consider bankruptcy proceedings

Former top Indian private airline forced to stop flights as lenders deny it funds to keep going

02 May 2019 - 17:23 Aftab Ahmed and Tanvi Mehta and Chandini Monnappa
Signage for Jet Airways India Ltd. is displayed at the airline's headquarters in Mumbai, India, on Monday, April 15, 2019. Picture: DHIRAJ SINGH / BLOOMBERG
Signage for Jet Airways India Ltd. is displayed at the airline's headquarters in Mumbai, India, on Monday, April 15, 2019. Picture: DHIRAJ SINGH / BLOOMBERG

New Delhi/Bengaluru — Potential bidders for Jet Airways have reportedly not shown any firm interest in bailing out the struggling airline, increasing the chances of  bankruptcy proceedings.

Jet, once India’s largest private airline, was forced to stop all flight operations on April 17 after its lenders declined to extend more funds to keep the carrier going.

“Companies that had submitted initial expressions of interest are not following up with binding bids,” said an informed  source.

Another source involved in the process said bidders had until May 10 to come up with binding offers, a few days later than the April 30 date indicated in April by lead lender State Bank of India (SBI). 

Both sources, speaking on Thursday, declined to be identified because the talks are not public.

Jet, saddled with roughly $1.2bn in bank debt, and SBI did not respond to requests for comment.

Earlier on Thursday, The Economic Times, citing sources, reported that three of the four qualified bidders — Etihad Airways, TPG Capital and Indigo Partners — had not signed the nondisclosure agreements necessary for conducting due diligence.

The Indian civil aviation regulator has said that lessors have already requested the return of more than half of Jet’s fleet of about 115 aircraft, with the carrier voluntarily returning some.

Jet’s share price was 12% down at the close, having earlier fallen more than 20% to their lowest in a decade.

Employees of the company have said they have not been paid for months and plan to take the airline to India’s bankruptcy court (NCLT), a process allowed under Indian law.

“Right now we’re more worried about the bidding deadline,” said a Jet Airways pilot. “We will obviously have to take it to NCLT and [go through] with the proceedings,” he added.

As funds ran out, Jet also struggled to pay vendors and employees.

“In the last four or five months, payments became highly erratic,” Vispi Patel, an executive at Weizmann Forex, which counts Jet as a client, said.

Patel said Jet failed to respond to its calls and e-mails. As a result, the FX company had reclaimed money from some forex cards issued to pilots and cabin crew for international trips.

Sources said that Jet’s lenders had not yet made a decision on whether to push for bankruptcy, but industry experts said dragging the airline through bankruptcy court might be counterproductive.

“If there are no bidders through this process, then the airline will shut,” said analyst Vijayant Gupta of Edelweiss Securities. “Lenders have no incentive to take Jet to the bankruptcy court because there are no hard assets to liquidate.”

The Economic Times reported that Jet’s management met executives of Mahindra, Adani, Tata group and Reliance Industries in the past two weeks on a rescue, but no conglomerate responded positively.

Those companies either did not respond to e-mails seeking comments, or declined to.

Reuters

Jet Airways pilots threaten strike amid more flight cancellations

Top staff add to beleagured airline's woes by demanding salaries unpaid since January
Companies
2 weeks ago

Avolon applies to deregister two planes leased to Jet Airways

Crisis at struggling Indian airline escalates after failure of lenders to release money
Companies
4 weeks ago

India’s cash-strapped Jet Airways to pay December salaries

The airline was bailed out by state-run banks and says it will advise staff on the remaining salary arrears
Companies
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Jet Airways shares plummet as board holds crisis meeting

Companies

Jet Airways pilots threaten strike amid more flight cancellations

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Avolon applies to deregister two planes leased to Jet Airways

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Rolls-Royce to boost scheme to install redesigned jet engine blades

Companies / Industrials

India’s cash-strapped Jet Airways to pay December salaries

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.