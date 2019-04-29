Scandinavia’s SAS looking at ways to end strike by pilots

Stockholm —The CEO of Scandinavian airline SAS has told negotiators to thrash out what concessions the company could make to end a pilots’ strike that has disrupted travel plans for hundreds of thousands of passengers.

Well into the fourth day of the strike, neither SAS nor unions in Sweden, Denmark and Norway have contacted the other side, and no new talks are scheduled, SAS and the unions said.

SAS pilots went on strike on Friday as wage talks broke down, grounding around 70% of the airline's flights and affecting about 280,000 passengers, including cancellations set for Monday and Tuesday.

SAS CEO Rickard Gustafson said the dispute was damaging the airline, which is part-owned by the governments of Sweden and Denmark, with big financial consequences.

“We simply have to put an end to this conflict. It is deeply damaging to the company, and it erodes our customers’ confidence in the company,” Gustafson said.

“I have instructed our negotiation team to continue to work on (our proposals) and see what more we can do to find constructive solutions within reason. We also need to survive after the conflict,” he said.