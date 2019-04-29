Reinet shares open higher on solid growth in net asset value

Shares in Johann Rupert’s Reinet rose on Monday after the group said the net asset value of its main investment fund rose by a quarter in the three months to end-March as its investment British American Tobacco (BAT) staged a partial recovery.

Reinet’s shares were 1.9% up at R239.05 in early trade after the group said the net asset value of its main fund rose 24.7% to €4.9bn at the end of March.

After sliding 43.4% in 2018, BAT’s JSE-listed shares gained 27.4% in the first quarter of 2019, but have since given up some of those gains. The stock is up 18.1% in the year to date.

Last week, BAT chair Richard Burrows said the tobacco group expected “another year of good earnings growth” in 2019, despite mooted regulations in the US and competitive threats.

In February, BAT said that excluding currency fluctuations and the 2017 takeover of Reynolds American, adjusted earnings per share in 2018 rose 11.8%.

“Against a backdrop of a strong set of results and consequently rising share price, all of this, I believe, puts us is a strong position to deliver long-term sustainable growth,” Burrows said at the company’s AGM.

At the end of December, BAT accounted for 48.6% of Reinet’s portfolio, while UK-based Pension Insurance Corporation made up 30.9% of the portfolio.

When Reinet listed in 2008, BAT made up more than 85% of its portfolio.

Reinet has been buying back its own shares to return funds to shareholders and take advantage of its lower share price.

