Companies

Reinet shares open higher on solid growth in net asset value

After losing ground in 2018, BAT’s shares gained 27.4% in the first quarter, but have since given up some of those gains.

29 April 2019 - 11:33 Nick Hedley
British American Tobacco. Picture: BLOOMBERG/LUKE MACGREGOR
British American Tobacco. Picture: BLOOMBERG/LUKE MACGREGOR

Shares in Johann Rupert’s Reinet rose on Monday after the group said the net asset value of its main investment fund rose by a quarter in the three months to end-March as its investment British American Tobacco (BAT) staged a partial recovery.

Reinet’s shares were 1.9% up at R239.05 in early trade after the group said the net asset value of its main fund rose 24.7% to €4.9bn at the end of March.

After sliding 43.4% in 2018, BAT’s JSE-listed shares gained 27.4% in the first quarter of 2019, but have since given up some of those gains. The stock is up 18.1% in the year to date.

Last week, BAT chair Richard Burrows said the tobacco group expected “another year of good earnings growth” in 2019, despite mooted regulations in the US and competitive threats.

In February, BAT said that excluding currency fluctuations and the 2017 takeover of Reynolds American, adjusted earnings per share in 2018 rose 11.8%.

“Against a backdrop of a strong set of results and consequently rising share price, all of this, I believe, puts us is a strong position to deliver long-term sustainable growth,” Burrows said at the company’s AGM.

At the end of December, BAT accounted for 48.6% of Reinet’s portfolio, while UK-based Pension Insurance Corporation made up 30.9% of the portfolio.

When Reinet listed in 2008, BAT made up more than 85% of its portfolio.

Reinet has been buying back its own shares to return funds to shareholders and take advantage of its lower share price.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

Reinet to spend another R1.2bn on share buy-backs

The company is on track to repurchase 4.2% of its shares in issue
Companies
2 months ago

Has Johann Rupert lost his mojo?

The crash in British American Tobacco in the past few months has severely hurt Johann Rupert's family investment vehicle, Reinet
Features
2 months ago

Reinet's tobacco holding falls below 50%

Latest results show Rupert family investment in British American Tobacco is now 48.6% of net assets compared with 56.6% in 2018
Companies
3 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

WATCH: Stock pick — Reinet Investments

Markets

MARC HASENFUSS: Trustco is an intriguing mystery

Opinion / Market Watch

Has Johann Rupert lost his mojo?

Features / Cover Story

Reinet to spend another R1.2bn on share buy-backs

Companies / Financial Services

Reinet's tobacco holding falls below 50%

Companies / Industrials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.