Companies

Gazprom’s net profit doubles on soaring European sales

Exports to EU countries reached record highs despite calls by the European Commission to diversify away from Russian energy imports

29 April 2019 - 16:53 Vladimir Soldatkin
A neon sign displays Gazprom's logo at a petrol station in Belgrade, Serbia. Picture: BLOOMBERG / OLIVER BUNIC
A neon sign displays Gazprom's logo at a petrol station in Belgrade, Serbia. Picture: BLOOMBERG / OLIVER BUNIC

Moscow — Russian gas producer Gazprom on Monday reported a doubling of annual net profit to 1.456-trillion roubles ($22.58bn) led by record-high sales to Europe.

Gazprom is a lynchpin of Russia’s commodity-dependent economy with its sales accounting for over 5% of country’s $1.6-trillion annual GDP.

Last year, Gazprom’s exports to European countries and Turkey reached a record high of almost 202-billion cubic metres despite calls from the European Commission for EU states to diversify away from Russian energy imports amid wider political tensions.

Gazprom has been going through an unprecedented management reshuffle which saw exports boss Alexander Medvedev and Andrey Kruglov, who oversaw the company’s finances, leaving the company.

Alexei Miller, who is close to Russian president Vladimir Putin, is still at the company’s helm.

The reasons behind the high-profile departures have not been revealed. Some analysts and sources have pointed to internal infighting and poor results of some of the company’s units, namely Gazprom Marketing & Trading.

After record-high gas exports to Europe last year, Gazprom’s exports have declined this year, partly due to warmer weather. Gas sales to Europe account for almost 70% of Gazprom’s gas revenue.

Gazprom’s share of the European gas market rose to a record high 36.7% last year from 34.7% in 2017.

Revenue rose to 8.22-trillion roubles from 6.55-trillion in 2017, the company said. 

Reuters

ExxonMobil and Chevron both report lower profits

Both US oil majors reported increased production, but cited lower refining and chemicals margins and lower oil and gas prices
Companies
2 days ago

Oil major Total targets expansion in retail power market

The French energy group is on course to hit target ahead of schedule
Companies
1 day ago

Russia firm to take over Syria port for 49 years

Transport minister says a deal will be signed with Stroytransgaz to expand and manage the  port of Tartous
World
3 days ago

Carbon tax the most efficient way to cut greenhouse gas emissions

Green New Deal proposed in the US is impressive but could be costly and over-ambitious, writes Tim Harford
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Why Shell withdrew from a Russian LNG project

World / Europe

Russia-Germany pipeline on track despite US pressure

Companies

Nord Stream 2 upbeat Denmark will approve €11bn gas pipeline project

Companies / Energy

EU moves ahead with Russia gas pipeline despite US opposition

World

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.