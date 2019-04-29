Companies

Bayer CEO rebuked over Monsanto acquisition

Majority of shareholders vote against absolving Werner Baumann and other managers of responsibility for their actions in the $63bn takeover in 2018

29 April 2019 - 10:50 Tim Loh, Naomi Kresge and Eyk Henning
Bayer CEO Werner Baumann. Picture: REUTERS
Bayer CEO Werner Baumann. Picture: REUTERS

Munich/Berlin/Frankfurt — As the Bayer management digs in against a growing shareholder rebellion over the acquisition of Monsanto, attention will shift from the German company’s headquarters back to US courts.

That is where the German pharma and chemicals giant faces 13,400 lawsuits claiming that Monsanto’s Roundup weedkiller causes cancer. Even as it fights the cases, the company’s shareholders handed CEO Werner Baumann an unprecedented rebuke last week.

Bayer rose 2.3% to €60.12 in early Frankfurt trading. Including the impact of Bayer’s dividend payment, which took effect on Monday, the stock fell 2.2%. Here’s where things stand.

What happened?

At a fractious, 13-hour gathering in Bonn on Friday, more than 55% of shareholders voted against absolving Baumann and other managers of responsibility for their actions in the $63bn takeover in 2018.

Bayer’s board circled the wagons afterward, saying it maintains full confidence in Baumann. Several top investors consider the move a sign that Bayer is unwilling to address shareholder concerns, according to people familiar with the situation.

Will Baumann have to go?

The vote was non-binding, but other German CEOs have lost their jobs even after securing more support than Baumann. Several large investors said however that they prefer the chief to remain in place because a change to Bayer’s management board could further delay a resolution to the US litigation and any strategic review.

What are shareholders seeking?

Investors want Bayer to consider an overhaul of the board, take a more forthcoming approach in dealing with the US litigation and conduct a sweeping review — including a potential breakup of the conglomerate into crop science and pharmaceutical companies, said the people familiar with the situation, who asked not to be identified because the deliberations are private. A Bayer representative declined to comment on investors’ call for changes.

What happens next?

The management’s fate may ultimately lie in the hands of US courts, where Bayer has already lost two Roundup cases and lawsuits are proliferating through multiple channels. In one set of proceedings, a US federal judge ordered Bayer in April to pursue mediation, asking the company to try to settle legal challenges that have wiped more than €35bn off the market value.

Separately, a state court in California is hearing a case brought by a couple in their 70s who both have cancer. The jury is expected to rule as soon as May.

Bayer denies that Roundup causes cancer and the company has been holding out hope for a court win that would give Baumann some breathing space as the company hones its legal response to the swelling wave of litigation.

A third loss, however, could force the company to accelerate talks on a global settlement, which analysts have said could top $5bn.

Bloomberg

Bayer defends buying Monsanto despite restive shareholders

Despite early rulings against Monsanto’s pesticide, Bayer cites Health Canada, which has found no new evidence that glyphosate causes cancer
Companies
3 days ago

Monsanto loses appeal in French farmer’s poisoning case

The cereal farmer fell ill in 2004 after being exposed to a chemical that was legal in France until 2007
World
2 weeks ago

Bayer and CEO hack away as weedkiller war rages

Investor trust in Baumann is slipping
Business
3 weeks ago

French rapeseed farmers destroyed 18,000 hectares over GMO risk, says Bayer

More than double the expected area was turned over after the discovery of an unauthorised genetically modified organism
Companies
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Bayer defends buying Monsanto despite restive shareholders

Companies

Top investor BlackRock will not back Bayer management in key vote

Companies / Industrials

Monsanto loses appeal in French farmer’s poisoning case

World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.