Uber chooses conservative IPO launch valuation

In the filing, Uber set a target price range of $44 to $50 per share for its IPO. The company will sell 180-million shares in the offering to raise up to $9bn, with a further 27-million shares sold by existing investors for as much as $1.35bn.

Reuters reported in April that the combined value of Uber shares sold in the IPO would be around $10bn. The Uber IPO would rank as the largest in the US since that of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding in 2014.

The updated public filing comes as Uber begins its 10-day investor roadshow, in which management will pitch the company to public market investors.

Uber executives kicked off the roadshow in New York on Friday. They will host an investor presentation in London on Monday, before returning to the US for visits to New York a second time, and to Boston, San Francisco and the Midwest.

Uber expects to price the IPO on May 9 and begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange the next day, people familiar with the matter have said.

Of the stock being sold in the IPO by existing Uber investors, 6.86-million shares are from Uber co-founders Travis Kalanick and Garrett Camp, meaning the two men could jointly pocket $343m if the IPO prices at the top end of its current range.

Uber will face a host of questions from investors, including when it will turn a profit, how it will navigate the transition to autonomous vehicles, and whether its business model can support higher driver costs from minimum wage rules.

Underscoring the company’s ability to generate revenue but also the scale of its losses, in the filing Uber reported for the first quarter of 2019 a net loss attributable to the company of around $1bn on sales of roughly $3bn.

“When it comes to Uber, we believe there are still questions over the current car-sharing model, the economics of which are not immediately or obviously attractive for sustainable, long-term investment,” Mark Hargraves, head of Framlington Global Equities, wrote in a note.

Uber also said PayPal had agreed to purchase $500m of stock in a private placement at the price at which the IPO eventually settles. The two companies said they were extending an existing partnership to “explore future commercial payment collaborations”.

This agreement is similar to when Comcast’s NBC Universal invested $500m in Snapchat owner Snap Inc, around the time of the latter’s IPO in 2017.

Two other IPOs in April, those of online scrapbook company Pinterest and video conferencing company Zoom Video Communications, have performed much better than Lyft. Uber, however, has chosen to value itself conservatively.

One advantage Uber is likely to try to emphasise to investors is that it is the largest player in many of the markets in which it does business, and also that it operates around the world. Analysts consider building scale as crucial for Uber’s business model to become profitable.

Unlike Lyft, Uber also has a restaurant delivery business, Uber Eats, which generated $1.5bn in revenue in 2018 and competes with the likes of Grubhub and DoorDash.

During Uber’s IPO roadshow, Dara Khosrowshahi will also be tasked with convincing investors that he has successfully changed the company’s culture and business practices after a series of embarrassing scandals over the last two years. Those have included sexual harassment allegations, a huge data breach that was concealed from regulators, use of illicit software to evade authorities and allegations of bribery overseas.

The Uber IPO is being led by Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co and Bank Of America Merrill Lynch.

