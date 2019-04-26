Just how much will Dara Khosrowshahi get if Uber’s valuation reaches $120bn?

New York — Uber’s top bosses have a lot riding on the company reaching a $120bn market value.

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi and at least four other executives received equity awards that will not vest until the company reaches that threshold, Uber said on Thursday in a registration statement. While the filing didn’t provide enough information to estimate how large the payouts might be, the figures will presumably be, well, uber-sized.

Khosrowshahi, for example, held stock options worth about $184m when he left Expedia in 2017 to take over the ride-hailing firm, some of which he had to forfeit. Companies commonly grant new awards to externally hired executives to make them whole, on top of their regular compensation packages.

Two of the executives received some awards tied to the company’s market capitalisation reaching $100bn, the filing said. On top of the market value goals, all of the grants vest over several years.

In pitches in 2018 to win an underwriting spot on Uber’s initial public offering, bankers for both Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs said that the business could be valued at about $120bn, people familiar with the matter said at the time. Uber is currently aiming for a valuation of as much as $100bn, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, after its smaller rival, Lyft, fell 15% since it went public last month.

For the biggest private technology companies, valuation expectations can change drastically in the months leading up to a listing. Snap’s market capitalisation was pegged as high as $40bn five months before its IPO, a person familiar told Bloomberg at the time. The company’s IPO in 2017 ended up valuing it at about $20bn.

Khosrowshahi received about $45.3m in compensation in 2018, including personal security services worth $2m, according to the filing. Most of his pay was restricted stock, some of which is linked to performance goals.

With Jenn Zhao and Eric Newcomer

Bloomberg