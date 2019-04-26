Companies

Bayer defends buying Monsanto despite restive shareholders

26 April 2019 - 13:06 Agency Staff
Picture: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY
Picture: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

Frankfurt am Main — Bayer CEO Werner Baumann was on the defensive at the German chemical giant’s AGM on Friday, relitigating the decision to buy US seeds and pesticides maker Monsanto before restive shareholders.

About 500 protesters gathered outside the Bonn conference centre with placards mocking Bayer’s corporate motto “science for a better life” or calling to “stop glyphosate”, the Monsanto-made herbicide at the centre of the group’s woes.

And supervisory board chair Werner Wenning said in his introduction that “a string of shareholders have asked if the Monsanto buyout was the right thing to do”.

Some 13,400 US lawsuits relating to glyphosate and initial unfavourable judgments against Bayer “are placing a heavy burden on our company and worrying many people”, Baumann acknowledged in the first moments of his speech.

Bayer’s share price fell by about 40% following its $63bn takeover of Monsanto last June. The plunge was driven by the first of two jury rulings so far that have awarded plaintiffs —  glyphosate users diagnosed with cancer — $80m each.

Baumann complained that such decisions have been based on a 2015 finding by World Health Organisation’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) that glyphosate “probably” causes cancer.

“We remain convinced of the safety of glyphosate,” the CEO said, recalling that the IARC judgment had prompted regulators worldwide to re-examine the chemical. Baumann cited Health Canada, which, in January, said it had “left no stone unturned” in a review but found no new evidence that the pesticide causes cancer.

In the two cases already heard, “we remain optimistic that the next higher courts will reach different verdicts”, the CEO added, calling for “decisions based on scientific analysis — and not on emotions”.

The business case for the merger remains as strong as ever, he assured investors, with the merged companies now operating “leading businesses in chemical and biological crop protection, in conventional and biotech seed, and also in digital farming”.

And he reiterated the group’s targets — including its pharmaceutical and over-the-counter medicines units — to increase sales 4% to €46bn in 2019, with an operating profit before special items of €12.2bn.

Current market reactions were “exaggerated” and did not reflect Bayer’s “true value”, he said.

Baumann’s sticking to his guns did not enthuse Frankfurt investors, but caused no further stock market upsets, with the group’s shares down 0.1% at €60.96 at about 10am GMT against a DAX 30 index of blue-chip shares up 0.1%.

AFP

Top investor BlackRock will not back Bayer management in key vote

About €30bn has been wiped off the pesticides and drugs firm’s market value since August due to Masanto debacle
Companies
3 days ago

Bayer board says Monsanto acquisition was done diligently

Bayer shares dropped when a US jury found Bayer liable because its Monsanto unit did not warn of Roundup’s alleged cancer risks — risks others deny
Companies
3 weeks ago

Bayer boss defends Monsanto takeover despite lawsuits

Company faces 11,200 US cases over weedkiller Roundup and has been ordered to pay $78.5m to one claimant
Companies
1 month ago

Lower drug sales potential at Bayer underscores the need for deals

The conglomerate faces a threat to revenues in 2024 when the patent on blockbuster heart drug Xarelto runs out
Companies
4 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Bayer faces second trial over alleged Roundup cancer risk

Companies / Industrials

Bayer to cut 12,000 jobs after Monsanto takeover

Companies / Industrials

Bayer cuts earnings forecast on delays in $63bn takeover of Monsanto

Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.