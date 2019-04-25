Amazon more than doubles profit in first quarter

Bengaluru — Amazon.com on Thursday trounced first-quarter profit estimates as demand for its cloud and ad services soared, but the company indicated that bigger spending was in store that might limit its windfall.

Shares were up 1% in after-hours trade. Amazon's first-quarter net income more than doubled to $3.56bn, or $7.09 per share, while analysts were only expecting $4.72, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

By contrast, its forecast fell flat. It said second-quarter operating income would be as much as $3.6bn, while analysts had expected $4.2bn, according to FactSet.

CFO Brian Olsavsky said Amazon was still reaping rewards from its hiring and investments in warehouses and other infrastructure in prior years.

"We're banking the efficiencies of prior investments, continued into Q1," he said on a call with reporters. "There'll be times when we have to invest ahead to build out warehouse capacity, but right now we are on a nice path where we are getting the most out of the capacity we have."

The company expects spending to pick up in the second half of 2019 as it rolls out more benefits to international members of its loyalty club Prime, he said.

The news marks a familiar refrain for the world's largest online retailer. For years, Amazon has made expensive bets on new technology and programmes, such as its $13.7b n purchase of Whole Foods Market in 2017 to become a player in the US grocery business.