SAP welcomes Elliott’s $1.3bn investment

Frankfurt — US activist investor Elliott revealed a €1.2bn stake in SAP on Wednesday and says it supports a new management efficiency drive, sending shares in the German business software company to a high.

SAP has until now escaped the attention of activist investors, steered by co-founder and chair Hasso Plattner who has withstood tough competition from US rivals and is still the biggest shareholder in the German company with 6.5%.

Yet SAP has never achieved the 40% profit margins that Microsoft boasted at its height. It reported an adjusted operating margin of 24% for the first quarter as it grapples with a catch-up transition to cloud computing.

Europe’s most valuable technology company now wants to expand adjusted operating margins by a total of five percentage points through 2023.

“This is that magic moment that people have been waiting for where they are like, wow, nobody grows like SAP, but can I get some margin out of this growth?” Bill McDermott, the 57-year-old New Yorker who has run SAP for nine years, said.

“I think our shareholders are going to be super-psyched.”

Boosting margins in the cloud — where SAP’s subscription-based products are hosted remotely — is the holy grail for a company that still makes most of its money from licence fees and maintenance for software running on customers’ on-site servers.

The Elliott stake of about 1% in SAP is the first German technology investment by the $34bn US hedge fund group, which has also urged industrial conglomerate Thyssenkrupp to restructure and called on utility Uniper to agree to a takeover by Fortum.