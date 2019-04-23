Companies / International

Tencent the latest to take stake in Argentina’s Uala app

The venture is one of Tencent’s few in Latin America, after it announced a $90m investment in Brazil’s Nubank in October

23 April 2019 - 18:09 Jorgelina do Rosario and Carolina Millan
Picture: BLOOMBERG/GIULIA MARCHI
Picture: BLOOMBERG/GIULIA MARCHI

Buenos Aires — Chinese internet giant Tencent is taking a stake in Argentina’s mobile payments app Uala, adding to previous investments by Goldman Sachs and billionaires George Soros and Steve Cohen.

The equity investment will be used to continue developing the fintech company in South America’s second-largest economy, according to founder and CEO Pierpaolo Barbieri. The venture is one of Tencent’s few in Latin America, after it announced a $90m investment in Brazil’s Nubank last October.

The move comes as Argentina transits a recession and soaring inflation following a currency crisis in 2018. Foreign direct investment has dropped amid investor jitters as the country heads into a presidential election in October.

“Tencent invests because it’s betting on what will happen in Argentina over the next 10 years, rather than what will happen in the next six months,” Barbieri said in a phone interview from Buenos Aires. Barbieri declined to disclose the amount of the investment.

Uala has issued more than 500,000 prepaid cards from October 2017 to December 2018, as part of a bet on long-term growth in a country in which less than half the population has a bank account. The company is launching an app redesign Wednesday and looks to begin lending through its mobile app in 2019.

Bloomberg

Apple is not playing when it comes to gaming

New subscription service could be its most important yet as it goes head to head with Google and Tencent
Life
6 days ago

Naspers shareholders may be in for Tencent buy-back windfall

Naspers's share price closed up 1.26% on Tuesday after its largest investment Tencent told shareholders it would go into the market to buy up to 10% ...
Companies
3 weeks ago

Going Dutch on Naspers

Company has elegant solution to lucrative Tencent 'problem'
Business
3 weeks ago

'Not likely to vie with Apple, Amazon over video'

As large internet companies in the US such as Apple and Amazon aim to increase their presence in video content, Naspers's unbundling of MultiChoice ...
Business
3 weeks ago

Qualcomm settlement with Apple paves way for Huawei dispute

US chipmaker is in talks for a final resolution with the Chinese company over royalty payments, which will allow it to focus more on rolling out 5G ...
Companies
6 days ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.