WATCH: Henry Laas on Murray & Roberts’s order book

07 March 2019 - 11:14 Business Day TV
Henry Laas. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Engineering and construction group Murray & Roberts released its interim results on Wednesday, reporting a 17% drop in revenue from continuing operations.

The group’s cash position also declined during the period, while its order book from continuing operations soared by 43%.

Murray & Roberts CEO Henry Laas joined Business Day TV to discuss the numbers.

Murray & Roberts CEO Henry Laas talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim results

Or listen to the full audio:

