WATCH: Henry Laas on Murray & Roberts’s order book
07 March 2019 - 11:14
Engineering and construction group Murray & Roberts released its interim results on Wednesday, reporting a 17% drop in revenue from continuing operations.
The group’s cash position also declined during the period, while its order book from continuing operations soared by 43%.
Murray & Roberts CEO Henry Laas joined Business Day TV to discuss the numbers.
Or listen to the full audio: