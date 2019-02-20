Indian tycoon Anil Ambani ruled in contempt for refusing to settle Ericsson debt

New Delhi — India’s top court told billionaire tycoon Anil Ambani on Wednesday he must pay his debts to Sweden’s Ericsson or go to jail, the latest twist in a saga that has brought his telecom company to its knees.

Ambani’s Reliance Communications owes about $4b after a brutal telecom price war with his brother Mukesh — India’s richest man.

Judges found Anil Ambani had refused to pay telecom giant Ericsson 5.5-billion rupees ($77m) as previously ordered by the Supreme Court.

They ruled the billionaire will be jailed for three months if 4.5-billion rupees are not stumped up within four weeks.

Ambani’s firm said it will comply with the ruling and pay the debt. About 1-billion rupees have already been deposited with the court, which said the sum will be handed to Ericsson.

But the ruling dealt a new blow to Reliance Communications shares which lost another 3.65% Wednesday on the Mumbai stock exchange.