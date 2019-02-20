EOH’s JSE meltdown now rivals Steinhoff’s

Following a series of reputational knocks relating to government contracts, technology group EOH’s meltdown on the JSE now rivals Steinhoff’s.

Thanks to another 16.4% drop on Tuesday to R14.61, the technology company’s shares have plunged 92% from the highs reached in late 2016.

The latest sell-off was sparked by a report from online technology news site TechCentral that Microsoft’s decision to cut ties with the company was linked to an allegedly corrupt contract with SA’s defence department.

Its decline in percentage terms now rivals Steinhoff’s, which has slipped 96% since the retailer announced that it had uncovered "accounting irregularities" in December 2017 in what has become one of the country’s biggest corporate scandals.

EOH told investors on Tuesday to be cautious when trading its shares while it and law firm ENSafrica looked into its past bids for state contracts — including those that involved Microsoft products.

With the share price now at its worst level in more than eight years, and further declines a possibility, a delisting or a piecemeal break-up of the group could be on the cards, according to Ashburton Investments fund manager Nick Crail.

Ashburton had sold out of EOH about a year ago after losing faith in the stock as sentiment soured, he said.

"It looks close to catastrophic for them at the moment," Crail said. While the group was probably too big to fail, it could run into funding issues as raising equity at current levels was "unattractive" and appetite from lenders was probably near rock-bottom.