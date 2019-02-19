Companies

Volkswagen wins appeal against diesel car owner

VW customers have filed thousands of lawsuits across Germany seeking compensation after buying cars affected by emissions cheating

19 February 2019 - 14:16 Tassilo Hummel
Berlin — A German court ruled in favour of Germany's biggest car maker, Volkswagen (VW), on Tuesday in a case brought by a customer seeking compensation for having bought a diesel car affected by emissions cheating, a spokesperson said.

The ruling clears the way for an appeal before Germany's highest court, the BGH, which could set an important precedent for customers affected by the diesel scandal.

"We welcome today's ruling", VW said in a statement.

According to VW, there have been 22 rulings by German courts of appeal so far on customer cases related to the diesel scandal, all of which either VW or affiliated traders have won.

The plaintiff in Tuesday's ruling, supported by myRight, a consumer body that also organised a group action against VW will appeal against the ruling at the BGH, myRight said.

A BGH ruling on the case, legally assessing VW's responsibility and potential obligation to pay compensation towards car owners, would bind all other German jurisdictions.

Reuters

