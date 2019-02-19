Moroccan boycott leaves sour taste in Danone’s mouth

Paris — A consumer boycott of Danone products in Morocco contributed to the French food giant’s profits and sales sinking last year, it said Tuesday.

The world’s largest yoghurt maker said in a statement that its net profit fell by 4.1% to €2.35bn in 2018.

Sales dropped by 2.1% in the last three months of the year, driven by a 35% plunge in Morocco, where there has been unprecedented boycott campaign over high prices against Danone milk and two other well-known brands since April.

The boycott’s impact in 2018 “on total net sales was a decrease of €178m versus 2017 net sales, of which about two thirds come from losses in milk sales, and one third from losses in dairy products”, the company said in a statement.

CFO Cécile Cabanis said in a conference call that there is still a market share for Danone’s products in Morocco, but she did not expect to return to growth there before the end of 2019.

The boycott campaign against the high cost of living in Morocco spread like wildfire online last year, calling on Danone milk, Afriquia service stations and Sidi Ali water — the leaders in their sectors — to lower their prices.

Despite the boycott, the company said its full-year reported sales were down just 0.7%. It benefited from sales of dairy products stabilising in Europe, growing strongly in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region that includes most former-Soviet countries and also improving in Latin America.

In North America, sales in the “essential dairy and plant-based” food products division surged by 12.2% to €5bn.

Sales of infant formula products fell in China, but Cabanis said the decline was slowing, dropping from 20% in the third quarter to 10% in the fourth. Looking ahead to the current year, Danone is aiming for like-for-like sales growth of 3% and an operating margin above 15%.

Following the announcement, the company’s share price bumped upwards by 0.3% in morning trading in Paris.

AFP