News Leader
WATCH: How Curro’s investors have finally been rewarded
14 February 2019 - 09:25
Private education group Curro released its full-year results on Wednesday, reporting a 23% jump in headline earnings from continuing operations, while revenue grew 19%
The company has declared a maiden dividend of 12c.
CEO Andries Greyling joined Business Day TV to discuss the results,
Curro CEO Andries Greyling joined Business Day TV to discuss the private education group’s results
Or listen to the full audio: