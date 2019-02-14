Companies

News Leader

WATCH: How Curro’s investors have finally been rewarded

14 February 2019 - 09:25 Business Day TV
Curro Foundation School in Roodeplaat, Pretoria. Picture: SUNDAY WORLD/TSHEPO KEKANA
Curro Foundation School in Roodeplaat, Pretoria. Picture: SUNDAY WORLD/TSHEPO KEKANA

Private education group Curro released its full-year results on Wednesday, reporting a 23% jump in headline earnings from continuing operations, while revenue grew 19%

The company has declared a maiden dividend of 12c.

CEO Andries Greyling joined Business Day TV to discuss the results,

Curro CEO Andries Greyling joined Business Day TV to discuss the private education group’s results

Or listen to the full audio:

