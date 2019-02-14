COMPANY COMMENT
Sibanye and Amcu show no signs of backing down
Sibanye says its restructuring plan is not related to the strike that Amcu started on November 21 to demand a R1,000 a month wage hike
14 February 2019 - 17:45
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.