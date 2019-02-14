Esor can be saved, say business rescue practitioners

Business rescue practitioners for financially distressed Esor Construction said on Thursday that the company can be saved.

BDO Business Restructuring’s optimism revives hope that the civil engineering and construction firm, which went into business rescue in August 2018, can be brought back to life as a going concern.

“The business rescue practitioners are still of the view that there is a reasonable prospect of developing and implementing a business rescue plan for the company that will ensure that, on acceptance of the plan, it will continue in existence on a solvent basis,” Esor said in a statement.

But it said the company’s revival requires the re-organisation of its finances and an arrangement with creditors over its liabilities. Absa is one of the firm’s largest creditors. In October 2018, the bank demanded payment of more than R56m.

When it went into business rescue, Esor’s total liabilities were R597m while the estimated forced sale value of its assets was R122.7m.

On Thursday, the insolvent Esor said BDO, which came on board as business rescue practitioners in November, have advised against the liquidation of the company because only secured creditors would be paid, while unsecured creditors and sub-contractors would receive no payment. “Liquidation should be avoided,” Esor said.

Secured creditors have a form of security over an asset of a company.

The company went into business rescue after various steps to save it failed. These included expediting the completion of loss-making contracts to minimise further losses; disposal of non-core assets; renegotiation of payment terms with major suppliers; and retrenchments.

The business rescue practitioners have assumed responsibility for the affairs of the company. The adoption of their plan will mark the end of the business rescue process and BDO will hand the company back to its directors.

The plan will stipulate how proceeds from the sale of the company’s assets will be used to pay creditors.

