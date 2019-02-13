Companies

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey gives himself a C grade in preventing online abuse

Jack Dorsey says tech companies, including his own, have not done enough to protect victims of online abuse, calling it a ‘huge fail’

13 February 2019 - 10:50 Kanishka Singh
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey addresses students during a town hall discussion at the Indian Institute of Technology in New Delhi, India, on November 12 2018. Picture: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey addresses students during a town hall discussion at the Indian Institute of Technology in New Delhi, India, on November 12 2018. Picture: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS

Bengaluru — Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said on Tuesday that Silicon Valley companies, including his own, have not done enough to protect victims of online abuse, calling it a “huge fail”.

Interviewed via Twitter by Kara Swisher, co-founder of the tech news site Recode, Dorsey tweeted that he would give himself a C grade for what Swisher termed “tech responsibility”.

“We’ve made progress, but it has been scattered and not felt enough,” he tweeted in response to Swisher’s questions. “Changing the experience hasn’t been meaningful enough. And we’ve put most of the burden on the victims of abuse (that’s a huge fail).”

Twitter, along with online social media network Facebook , has faced criticism for abusive posts, fake users and inaccurate news stories on its service. The company has been investing heavily to improve what Dorsey has described as the “collective health” of Twitter.

Dorsey said on Tuesday he does not like how Twitter tends to incentivise outrage, short-term thinking, echo chambers, and fragmented conversations, and that the lack of diversity in the company has not helped in combating such problems.

He said Twitter’s work against “automations and co-ordinated campaigns,” along with its collaboration with various government agencies, has left it in a better position to combat the threat of misinformation for the 2020 US presidential elections.

US intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia used social media during the 2016 US elections to sway voters. Moscow denies that charge. 

Reuters

Facebook ordered to curb its data gathering activities in Germany

A German watchdog has issued an order to restrict Facebook's data gathering activities in the European country
Companies
6 days ago

French government takes aim at rising anti-Semitism

Flurry of aggression against Jews includes vandalism and graffiti
World
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Pravin Gordhan: Eskom to bring in external ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Pravin Gordhan: experts hired to tackle Eskom ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Main Street elated by Mossel Bay gas find
Companies / Energy
4.
Design flaws hobble Eskom’s Medupi and Kusile ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Sanlam poaches MMI and Liberty executives
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

SYLVIA MCKEOWN: Publications drop like flies as beast of social media gobbles ...
Opinion / Columnists

CHRIS THURMAN: Nathi Mthethwa — minister of meh, vanilla inaction and patriotic ...
Opinion / Columnists

Fake news: How Lithuania’s ‘elves’ take on Russian trolls
Opinion

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Facebook treads on dangerous ground
Opinion / Pattern Recognition

Curbing of internet freedoms could affect Africa's digital revolution
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.