Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey gives himself a C grade in preventing online abuse

Bengaluru — Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said on Tuesday that Silicon Valley companies, including his own, have not done enough to protect victims of online abuse, calling it a “huge fail”.

Interviewed via Twitter by Kara Swisher, co-founder of the tech news site Recode, Dorsey tweeted that he would give himself a C grade for what Swisher termed “tech responsibility”.

“We’ve made progress, but it has been scattered and not felt enough,” he tweeted in response to Swisher’s questions. “Changing the experience hasn’t been meaningful enough. And we’ve put most of the burden on the victims of abuse (that’s a huge fail).”