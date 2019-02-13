Acsa’s R4.5bn property development to boost its non-airline revenue
Construction is set to begin on the first phase of the Western Precinct at OR Tambo International Airport
The Airports Company SA (Acsa) property precinct at OR Tambo International Airport is part of the company’s efforts to broaden its revenue stream.
The airport’s 8.5ha Western Precinct development will house offices, retailers, a hotel and conference facilities and transit-related services. It will also provide a significant boost to Acsa’s non-airline-related revenue, which includes property, retail, parking, advertising and car rental.
This revenue stream, called the non-aeronautical revenue, is becoming a major driver for airport-management companies around the world, said aviation industry expert Linden Birns.
The companies are making this shift because heavy regulations make it difficult for them to increase aviation-related revenue. “It’s a hedge in their business model,” said Birns.
Acsa’s non-aeronautical revenue accounted for 49% (R3.3bn) of total revenue in its 2018 financial year, compared to 37% in 2017. In contrast, lower airport charges mandated by its regulator, the regulating committee that is housed in the department of transport, saw aeronautical revenue fall 34% to R3.6bn.
Non-aeronautical revenue was projected to grow from the R2.77bn it made in 2016 to R3.65bn in 2020.
The Western Precinct is one of several property developments planned by Acsa to accelerate this growth. “The company embarked on a programme to develop 1,000 hectares of serviceable land at its nine airports, in alignment with the property transformation sector strategy,” it said in its 2018 annual report.
Acsa said it is looking to generate R3bn from the development of its properties over the next three to four decades.
OR Tambo International Airport MD Bongiwe Pityi-Vokwana said the development of the Western Precinct would be far-reaching.
The first phase of the Western Precinct would see the construction of three six-storey office buildings above a podium with a floor area of 33,000m². Construction would begin this month and is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.
Pityi-Vokwana said there would ultimately be seven phases, which would stretch from the site of the old Shade 2 carports in the north to the Southern Sun Hotel.
The first-phase building will house Acsa offices and the SA Civil Aviation Authority, which is currently based in Midrand. It will also house common-use facilities such as a fitness centre, canteen and creche.
The development will also improve connectivity between the Gautrain station, existing hotels and the international terminal building.
The consortium developing the Western Precinct is property developer HERI Propco, MMQSMace Consultancy and Tiber Construction.