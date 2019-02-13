Acsa’s R4.5bn property development to boost its non-airline revenue

The Western Precinct is one of several property developments planned by Acsa to accelerate this growth. “The company embarked on a programme to develop 1,000 hectares of serviceable land at its nine airports, in alignment with the property transformation sector strategy,” it said in its 2018 annual report.

Acsa said it is looking to generate R3bn from the development of its properties over the next three to four decades.

OR Tambo International Airport MD Bongiwe Pityi-Vokwana said the development of the Western Precinct would be far-reaching.

The first phase of the Western Precinct would see the construction of three six-storey office buildings above a podium with a floor area of 33,000m². Construction would begin this month and is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

Pityi-Vokwana said there would ultimately be seven phases, which would stretch from the site of the old Shade 2 carports in the north to the Southern Sun Hotel.

The first-phase building will house Acsa offices and the SA Civil Aviation Authority, which is currently based in Midrand. It will also house common-use facilities such as a fitness centre, canteen and creche.

The development will also improve connectivity between the Gautrain station, existing hotels and the international terminal building.

The consortium developing the Western Precinct is property developer HERI Propco, MMQSMace Consultancy and Tiber Construction.

