UK government scraps Seaborne Freight’s no-deal ferry contract

London — The British government has terminated a contract with Seaborne Freight to provide extra ferries in the event of a no-deal Brexit that would see Britain leave the EU on March 29 without a transition period to minimise economic disruption.

The government’s decision to award the £14m contract in December even though Seaborne Freight did not have any ships has been heavily criticised by opposition politicians and others.

A department for transport spokesperson said on Saturday the contract was terminated after Seaborne Freight’s backer, Irish firm Arklow Shipping, decided to step back from the deal.

“It became clear Seaborne would not reach its contractual requirements with the government. We have therefore decided to terminate our agreement,” she said.

The spokesperson said the government was in advanced talks with a number of companies to secure additional freight capacity — including through the Port of Ramsgate — in the event of a no-deal Brexit.