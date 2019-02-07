Thomas Cook looks to airline sale to raise cash

London — Travel group Thomas Cook says it is willing to sell its profitable airline business to raise cash and fund its fightback from a torrid 2018 and signs of a tough year ahead.

The world’s oldest travel company stumbled badly in 2018 when a heatwave in northern Europe deterred holidaymakers from booking lucrative last-minute deals, leading to two major profit warnings and talk of a need to raise funds.

The British group, which had a market valuation of £540m and net debt of £1.6bn, said rather than launch a rights issue it will consider all options for the most successful part of the business.

“Thomas Cook doesn’t need to own an airline outright to be a successful holiday company, so long as we retain a strong relationship to provide our customers with the … service they need for their journey,” CEO Peter Fankhauser said.

A sale would enable the company to invest more in its own hotels, improve its digital sales offering and drive further cost savings.

Its airline, which fared much better in 2018 than the tour operator business, consists of Germany’s Condor, and UK, Scandinavian and Spanish divisions. Operating 103 aircraft, it had £3.5bn in revenue and a 37% rise in operating profit to £129m in 2018.

The airline was insulated as the tour operator pledges to fill many of the airline’s seats and makes up the difference if prices have to be slashed to fill them.

It flies from airports such as Gatwick, Stansted and Manchester in Britain, and Frankfurt and Munich in Germany.

Long, hot summer

Fankhauser said the review is at an early stage and will include all options. Its shares surged 12%.

Analysts at Credit Suisse said that easyJet could be interested in Thomas Cook’s airport slots in Britain and Germany, as well as its Airbus sub-fleet.

Credit Suisse said that Thomas Cook’s airline business could be worth £1.8bn-£3.2bn, and that Lufthansa, IAG and Ryanair could all also be interested.

Thomas Cook said it has made progress in managing its cost base and cut capacity to prop up prices, but that summer bookings reflect consumer uncertainty, especially in Britain.

Winter trading in 2018 was also affected by the long hot summer, with fewer customers willing to book holidays, meaning that average selling prices were down 10%. For this summer, tour operator bookings are down 12% although pricing is slightly higher.

The turmoil at Thomas Cook reflects wider problems in the industry. Rival TUI slashed its earnings guidance for its fiscal full year on Wednesday as it too suffered from last summer’s hot weather, while holiday airline Germania collapsed earlier this week.

Budget airline Ryanair reported this week its first quarterly loss since 2014, while Norwegian Air scaled back its capacity growth plans for 2019.

As well as the hangover from 2018, Fankhauser said that uncertainty over Brexit is affecting British consumer confidence, saying that a page on Thomas Cook’s website addressing questions about Brexit has 800 hits a day.

Thomas Cook’s underlying loss from operations in the three months to the end of December expanded to £60m and it said it has met its bank covenant tests. It reiterated its full-year outlook.

Reuters