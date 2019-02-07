Companies

Thomas Cook looks to airline sale to raise cash

Rather than launch a rights issue, world’s oldest travel company will consider all options for the most successful part of the business

07 February 2019 - 17:54 Alistair Smout
A Thomas Cook Airbus A330 aircraft taxis across the tarmac at Manchester Airport in Manchester, Britain, on September 4 2018. File Photo: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE
A Thomas Cook Airbus A330 aircraft taxis across the tarmac at Manchester Airport in Manchester, Britain, on September 4 2018. File Photo: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

London — Travel group Thomas Cook says it is willing to sell its profitable airline business to raise cash and fund its fightback from a torrid 2018 and signs of a tough year ahead.

The world’s oldest travel company stumbled badly  in 2018 when a heatwave in northern Europe deterred holidaymakers from booking lucrative last-minute deals, leading to two major profit warnings and talk of a need to raise funds.

The British group, which had a market valuation of £540m and net debt of £1.6bn,  said rather than launch a rights issue it will consider all options for the most successful part of the business.

“Thomas Cook doesn’t need to own an airline outright to be a successful holiday company, so long as we retain a strong relationship to provide our customers with the … service they need for their journey,” CEO Peter Fankhauser said.

A sale would enable the company to invest more in its own hotels, improve its digital sales offering and drive further cost savings.

Its airline, which fared much better  in 2018 than the tour operator business, consists of Germany’s Condor, and UK, Scandinavian and Spanish divisions. Operating 103 aircraft, it had £3.5bn  in revenue and a 37% rise in operating profit to £129m in 2018.

The airline was insulated as the tour operator pledges to fill many of the airline’s seats and makes up the difference if prices have to be slashed to fill them.

It flies from airports such as Gatwick, Stansted and Manchester in Britain, and Frankfurt and Munich in Germany.

Long, hot summer

Fankhauser said the review  is at an early stage and  will include all options. Its shares surged 12%.

Analysts at Credit Suisse said that easyJet could be interested in Thomas Cook’s airport slots in Britain and Germany, as well as its Airbus sub-fleet.

Credit Suisse said that Thomas Cook’s airline business could be worth £1.8bn-£3.2bn,  and that Lufthansa, IAG and Ryanair could all also be interested.

Thomas Cook said it has made progress in managing its cost base and cut capacity to prop up prices, but that summer bookings reflect consumer uncertainty, especially in Britain.

Winter trading in 2018 was also affected by the long hot summer, with fewer customers willing to book holidays, meaning that average selling prices were down 10%. For this summer, tour operator bookings are down 12% although pricing  is slightly higher.

The turmoil at Thomas Cook reflects wider problems in the industry. Rival TUI slashed its earnings guidance for its fiscal full year on Wednesday as it too suffered from last summer’s hot weather, while holiday airline Germania collapsed earlier this week.

Budget airline Ryanair reported this week its first quarterly loss since 2014, while Norwegian Air scaled back its capacity growth plans for 2019. 

As well as the hangover from 2018, Fankhauser said that uncertainty over Brexit  is affecting British consumer confidence, saying that a page on Thomas Cook’s website addressing questions about Brexit has 800 hits a day.

Thomas Cook’s underlying loss from operations in the three months to the end of December expanded to £60m and it said it has met its bank covenant tests. It reiterated its full-year outlook.
Reuters

German airline collapses and cancels all flights

Company blames cash shortage on rising fuel prices, a stronger dollar and high maintenance costs
Companies
2 days ago

Thomas Cook mulls future of its airline after quarterly loss

The package-holiday travel companies has a fleet of 103 aircraft, but plans to focus on its own-brand hotels
Companies
7 hours ago

Ryanair blames overcapacity after rare fall in quarterly profit

Budget airline warns of more tough trading but manages to secure CEO Michael O’Leary for another five years
Companies
3 days ago

Supersonic business jet a reality for Spike

The aerospace firm has secured first orders and is close to selecting an engine for the $125m aircraft
Companies
10 days ago

Gatwick drone disruption cost easyJet nearly $20m

British carrier says disruption affected 82,000 customers and forced the cancellation of more than 400 of its flights in the run up to Christmas
Companies
16 days ago

Most read

1.
Total offshore find could bring R1-trillion to SA ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Brimstone to review Clover acquisition after ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Woolworths loses third David Jones CEO
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Reinet to spend another R1.2bn on share buy-backs
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sorbet’s Ian Fuhr moves on to ‘start something ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

German airline collapses and cancels all flights
Companies

Thomas Cook mulls future of its airline after quarterly loss
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Ryanair blames overcapacity after rare fall in quarterly profit
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Boeing soars on promised 2019 growth spurt in cash flow and sales
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Supersonic business jet a reality for Spike
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.