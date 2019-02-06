Companies

Spotify posts surprise profit in Q4, sees loss in 2019

Sales growth of most popular paid music streaming service is well below expectations

06 February 2019 - 17:07 Helena Soderpalm and Olof Swahnberg
The Spotify logo hangs on the facade of the New York Stock Exchange. Picture: COURTNEY CROW/NYSE VIA REUTERS
The Spotify logo hangs on the facade of the New York Stock Exchange. Picture: COURTNEY CROW/NYSE VIA REUTERS

 

Stockholm — Spotify, the world’s most popular paid music streaming service, reported an unexpected fourth-quarter operating profit on Wednesday but its sales growth was well below expectations and it said it sees a loss of €200m-€360m  in 2019.

Spotify posted fourth-quarter operating profit of €94m, compared with a mean forecast for a loss of €16m in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-ago loss of €87m.

The company, which has said it prioritises growth over profitability, saw sales rise by 11% in the fourth quarter, considerably lower than the 31%  seen by analysts.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) fell 7%  in the quarter, as the percentage of cheaper subscriptions rose and as growth in relatively lower ARPU markets outpaced areas with higher ARPU.

Investors have been concerned by Spotify’s slowing rate of revenue growth. Sales grew 29%  in 2018, down from 39%  growth in 2017 and 52%  in 2016.

The service has reached 96-million paying subscribers since its launch in Sweden in 2008. That compares with 50-million paying subscribers for its closest rival Apple’s Apple Music, which launched in 2015.

Spotify’s shares are down by 6%  since the listing in April 2018 on the New York Stock Exchange, weighed down by a global tech sell-off at the end of the year.

Separately, the company said it will acquire podcast companies Gimlet Media and Anchor for an undisclosed amount.
Reuters

Another tech bubble could be about to burst

It is a situation that is both similar, and not, to the dotcom boom and bust that occurred at the turn of the century, writes Rana Foroohar
Opinion
9 days ago

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Bye-bye WhatsApp, hello Telegram

Facebook has been sued by European regulators for breaching our privacy, and it’s only going to get worse
Opinion
20 days ago

HMV files for insolvency after a weak Christmas

The 97-year-old company has entered insolvency procedures for the second time in six years, threatening 2,025 jobs
Companies
1 month ago

China’s Tencent Music jumps 11% in US debut

The company’s shares opened at 8.8% above their IPO price, giving it a market capitalisation of about $23bn
Companies
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Sanral may claim damages from Aveng and Strabag ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Standard Chartered to pay $40m fine for ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Admission of cheating bolsters Competition ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Absa to challenge Investec and Nedbank on ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Aveng Strabag joint venture terminates Mtentu ...
Companies / Industrials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.