Huawei offers to build cyber security centre in Poland

Sources say Poland is likely to exclude the Chinese company from future 5G networks

06 February 2019 - 17:37 Agency Staff
A surveillance camera is seen next to a sign of Huawei outside a shopping mall in Beijing, China, on January 29, 2019. File photo: REUTERS/JASON LEE
Warsaw — China’s Huawei has offered to build a cyber security centre in Poland where authorities arrested in January a Chinese employee of the telecommunications firm along with a former Polish security official on spying charges.

“We are ready to establish a cyber security centre in Poland if authorities accept this as a trusted solution,” Tonny Bao, head of Huawei in Poland, told a news conference on Wednesday.

Huawei has set up information security labs in Germany and Britain aimed at building confidence that its equipment does not contain “back doors” for Chinese intelligence services.

Poland’s government is set to exclude Huawei equipment from its future 5G network over concerns first raised in the US that Huawei technology could be equipped with such back doors, sources told Reuters.

Huawei regional public affairs director Austin Zhang said there is no reason for the Polish government to exclude the Chinese firm from its future 5G network development. “If it does happen we will try all our means to protect our business and reputation in Poland,” he said.

The US wants to steer people away from Huawei towards western products because of its concerns over the security of the Chinese company’s technology, the US envoy to the EU said last week.

Huawei denies allegations that its technology could be used for spying and the Chinese executive from Huawei arrested in Poland on suspicion of spying has also said he is not guilty.

Still, the company faces increasing international scrutiny over the matter. Last week the company was excluded from a tender to build a Czech tax portal after the country’s cyber watchdog warned of possible security threats posed by the telecoms supplier.

Separately the US justice department has charged Huawei with conspiring to violate US sanctions on Iran and with stealing robotic technology from T-Mobile US.
Reuters

SA telecoms may become a casualty in US-China tech war

Vodafone - Vodacom's majority shareholder - last week said it was halting business with Huawei
3 days ago

Global smartphone sales see worst drop ever in 2018, survey shows

Handset sales volumes declined worldwide in 2018 and further declines look likely in 2019
3 days ago

US fight with Huawei points to upcoming battle over 5G networks, experts suggest

Timing of charges that company circumvented sanctions against Iran and stole intellectual property is not coincidental given crucial negotiations
6 days ago

New US charges negate Huawei’s charm offensive

Fraud, obstruction of justice and brazenly stealing others’ technology may mean no possibility of redemption for the Chinese tech giant
7 days ago

Huawei troubles mount as Australia’s TPG Telecom cancels 5G contract

Australia's TPG Telecom is the latest to dump Huawei-supplied mobile network citing a government ban based on fears on fears the firm could for ...
8 days ago

