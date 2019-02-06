Daimler’s 2018 bottom line compressed by dieselgate and trade head winds

Stuttgart — German car giant and Mercedes-Benz parent Daimler reported on Wednesday that costly investments, fallout from the industry’s diesel scandal, and trade headwinds compressed its bottom line in 2018.

Net profits at the Stuttgart-based group tumbled 29% to €7.6bn last year, short of predictions from analysts surveyed by FactSet.

Unit sales grew 2% with more than 3.3-million vehicles sold, with similar growth in revenues, to €167.4bn. But operating, or underlying profit dropped 22% to €11.1bn, after the group downgraded its forecast twice last year.

“2018 was a year of strong headwinds — with the ongoing diesel debate, the changeover to the new worldwide harmonised light-vehicle test procedure (WLTP) and the global trade dispute,” CEO Dieter Zetsche said in a statement.

The group added that its profits were sapped by massive investments in developing new models and new technologies such as electric and autonomous vehicles, as well as by increased costs for raw materials and currency effects.

Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz cars and vans divisions weighed on the bottom line, with operating profit falling 18% and 73%, respectively.

Both arms suffered “expenses in connection with ongoing legal proceedings and measures taken for diesel vehicles”, as the group was forced to recall 774,000 vehicles for refits when German authorities discovered software capable of deceiving emissions tests.

Meanwhile the trucks unit reported profits up 16%, thanks largely to higher demand from North America.

Looking ahead to this year, Daimler forecast it will increase unit sales, revenue and operating profit “slightly” compared with 2018, although it still plans to plough more than €30bn into investments.

