Companies

Daimler’s 2018 bottom line compressed by dieselgate and trade head winds

Unit sales grew 2% with similar growth in revenues, but operating or underlying profit dropped 22%

06 February 2019 - 13:58 Agency Staff
Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche pauses during the carmaker’s annual results news conference in Stuttgart, Germany, on February 6 2019. Picture: BLOOMBERG/MICHAELA HANDREK-REHLE
Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche pauses during the carmaker’s annual results news conference in Stuttgart, Germany, on February 6 2019. Picture: BLOOMBERG/MICHAELA HANDREK-REHLE

Stuttgart — German car giant and Mercedes-Benz parent Daimler reported on Wednesday that costly investments, fallout from the industry’s diesel scandal, and trade headwinds compressed its bottom line in 2018.

Net profits at the Stuttgart-based group tumbled 29% to €7.6bn  last year, short of predictions from analysts surveyed by FactSet.

Unit sales grew 2% with more than 3.3-million vehicles sold, with similar growth in revenues, to €167.4bn. But operating, or underlying profit dropped 22% to €11.1bn, after the group downgraded its forecast twice last year.

“2018 was a year of strong headwinds — with the ongoing diesel debate, the changeover to the new worldwide harmonised light-vehicle test procedure (WLTP) and the global trade dispute,” CEO Dieter Zetsche said in a statement.

The group added that its profits were sapped by massive investments in developing new models and new technologies such as electric and autonomous vehicles, as well as by increased costs for raw materials and currency effects.

Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz cars and vans divisions weighed on the bottom line, with operating profit falling 18% and 73%, respectively.

Both arms suffered “expenses in connection with ongoing legal proceedings and measures taken for diesel vehicles”, as the group was forced to recall 774,000 vehicles for refits when German authorities discovered software capable of deceiving emissions tests.

Meanwhile the trucks unit reported profits up 16%, thanks largely to higher demand from North America.

Looking ahead to this year, Daimler forecast it will increase unit sales, revenue and operating profit “slightly” compared with 2018, although it still plans to plough more than €30bn into investments.

AFP

NEWS ANALYSIS: How disaster put VW on the road to electric cars

The dieselgate scandal forced Volkswagen to look for new avenues of opportunity (and escape) and electro-mobility was the way to go
Companies
2 hours ago

WTO warns of trade crisis as German car bosses face US tariff talks

Daimler, BMW and Volkswagen chiefs summoned to the White House to discuss potential duties on imports of luxury cars
Companies
2 months ago

Volkswagen, Daimler shares soar as China proposes 50% car tax cut

The bold plan by the country’s top regulator is designed to mitigate the impact of the trade war and a slowing economy on the world’s biggest car ...
Companies
3 months ago

Daimler names its new, non-German CEO from 2019

Ola Källenius will become CEO with the current CEO likely to become chair of the supervisory board in 2021
Companies
4 months ago

Most read

1.
Sanral may claim damages from Aveng and Strabag ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Admission of cheating bolsters Competition ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Standard Chartered to pay $40m fine for ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Absa to challenge Investec and Nedbank on ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Aveng Strabag joint venture terminates Mtentu ...
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

NEWS ANALYSIS: How disaster put VW on the road to electric cars
Companies / Industrials

Volkswagen, Daimler shares soar as China proposes 50% car tax cut
Companies

Ride-hailing joint venture for Daimler and Geely in China
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.