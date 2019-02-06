Companies

Carlsberg rewards shareholders on quadrupled net profits

06 February 2019 - 16:42 Agency Staff
Carlsberg beer cans at a pub in Mumbai, India. Picture: REUTERS/DANISH SIDDIQUI
Copenhagen — Danish brewer Carlsberg announced on Wednesday it would boost its dividend after net profits quadrupled last year, driven by surging sales in Asia and a hot European summer.

The company’s net profit attributable to shareholders rocketed to 5.3-billion kroner (€710m) in 2018, up from 1.3-billion kroner the previous year. Revenue, meanwhile, grew 3% to 62.5-billion kroner.

CEO Cees ’t Hart hailed the results, saying the brewer’s investments in brands helped deliver the gains. 

“We’re pleased that, on the back of the strong results, the supervisory board will recommend a 13% increase in dividend to 18 kroner per share,” Hart said in a statement.

After the announcement, the brewer’s shares were up 2.9% in midday trading on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange, while the main index was down slightly.

The volume of drinks the brewer sold in Asia increased by 11.7% last year, while sales were up 11.4%.

The brewer’s focus on top-of-the shelf brands, including craft beers such as Grimbergen and alcohol-free beer, paid off with craft and speciality beers rising by 26% in volume.

Sales of the Tuborg brand, which is spearheading efforts to develop the premium market in Asia, jumped 10% driven by growth in China and India.

In Western Europe, Carlsberg’s largest market, sales rose by 3%, buoyed by hot weather that stretched through the summer and into autumn.

AFP

