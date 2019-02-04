US corporate earnings trend stokes concern about 2019 outlook

Also, given recent historical trends in earnings rates, investors might expect growth to be on track to rise even faster at this point in the reporting period.

The quarterly profit growth rate typically falls heading into a reporting period and then quickly reverses course once companies begin to report, often beating analysts’ expectations.

So far this earnings season, the percentage by which companies are beating estimates for the entire S&P 500 is 2.8%, compared with a median of 5.4% over the past eight quarters, based on Refinitiv’s data.

If the index was beating estimates by the recent median, fourth-quarter profit growth would now be estimated at 17.4% instead of 15.5%, said David Aurelio, senior research analyst at Refinitiv.

The inability of the financial sector to meaningfully outdo earnings expectations is at least partly to blame for the slower-than-usual pick-up in the growth rate, he said.

With results in from 66% of the S&P 500 financials, the sector’s median earnings surprise is just 0.4%. That’s on track to be well below the sector’s 4.4% median surprise of the last eight quarters.

Also affecting the fourth-quarter’s growth rate, profit estimates for the energy sector were still falling in recent weeks, following a 38% drop in US oil prices in the fourth quarter, analysts said.

Oil prices have recovered somewhat this year, and Exxon Mobil and Chevron both reported stronger-than-expected results on Friday.

At the same time, the percentage of reports beating expectations for the fourth quarter — 70.9% — so far is below the 78% average of the past four quarters, based on Refinitiv's data.

Meanwhile, estimated first-quarter profit growth has fallen to just 0.7% from 3.5% about three weeks ago, as the benefits from the tax cuts recede.

First-quarter forecasts for the energy and technology sectors have fallen the most, with analysts now expecting year-over-year energy earnings to decline 10.8% in the first quarter and those for technology to fall by 5.4%.

On a quarterly basis, the first quarter of 2019 “is emerging as the low point for growth embedded in consensus forecasts,” Lori Calvasina, head of US equity strategy for RBC Capital Markets in New York, wrote in a note this week. “Still positive, but just barely.”

