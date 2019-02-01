Deutsche Bank shrinks for eight quarters, meaning more cost cuts

Frankfurt— Deutsche Bank shrank for an eighth straight quarter in the final months of last year, leaving CEO Christian Sewing to pledge yet more cost cuts as he seeks to persuade investors his turnaround plan can produce sustainable profits.

In a period that was overshadowed by market gyrations and images of police raiding the bank’s headquarters in November, revenue fell 2.4%, led by a slump in the key fixed-income trading business that did worse than peers. Sewing said the bank would return to “controlled” growth, a promise that eluded his predecessor, and said if revenue keeps disappointing, he’ll find more savings.

“Management has delivered on what is in their control in the medium term: cost, capital and liability optimisation,” JPMorgan Chase analysts Kian Abouhossein and Amit Ranjan wrote in a note. “However, for now, we remain concerned about Deutsche Bank’s inability to turn around” fixed-income trading.

The prolonged revenue contraction is adding pressure on the CEO and chair Paul Achleitner to explore alternative fixes for Germany’s largest lender. Sewing, who only took over last year, has pleaded for patience with his strategy of expense controls and a scaled-back investment bank, but government is worried he may not succeed before the next economic slowdown.

Top executives believe they may not be able to avoid a radical solution such as a government-brokered merger with Commerzbank unless they can show improvement this quarter, people familiar with their thinking have told Bloomberg.

“We feel we are in control of our destiny, we’re executing against our plans,” James von Moltke, Deutsche Bank’s CFO, said in an interview on Bloomberg TV. Still, “there’s a lot of talk in the sector overall, that over time mergers, consolidation in the European banking sector would be sensible for a variety of reasons. We’ve tended to agree with that.”

Sewing’s targets

Deutsche Bank fell 2.1% at 9.05am in Frankfurt trading. That extended a 4% decline on Thursday after Bloomberg reported that a deal with Commerzbank may happen as early as mid-year. The stock lost more than half its value last year.

Sewing delivered on a pledge to post the first annual profit in four years, with Deutsche Bank reporting net income after minority interests of €267m for 2018, despite a bigger-than-expected loss in the final three months. The bank also achieved a target of keeping costs, adjusted for one-time items, to below €23bn.