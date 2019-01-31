Companies

Growing cross-party call in UK for accounting change

31 January 2019 - 17:58 Huw Jones
The CMA proposes that companies hire two auditors, one not from among the big four of Deloitte, KPMG, EY and PwC. Picture: BLOOMBERG NEWS/TANNEN MAURY
The CMA proposes that companies hire two auditors, one not from among the big four of Deloitte, KPMG, EY and PwC. Picture: BLOOMBERG NEWS/TANNEN MAURY

London — A senior British MP  leading a review of the world's top accounting firms says there is cross-party consensus for change, calling the approach of the “big four” complacent.

“I hope that this inquiry and report will show the government there is strong consensus, they can bring legislation forward on some of the changes,” said Rachel Reeves, chair of parliament's business committee.

The committee's report in March will say if proposals from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to improve choice and quality in audit need to go further.

Business minister Greg Clark was supportive and Andrew Tyrie, a former MP behind banking reforms who now chairs the CMA, also wants to push through change, Reeves said.

But parliamentary time is clogged with preparations for Brexit, making it difficult to get any legislation adopted.

The CMA proposed that companies hire two auditors, one not from among the big four of Deloitte, KPMG, EY and PwC, which check the books of most British blue-chip firms. They would also have to put audit and consulting into different units.

Big four officials told MPs during a committee hearing that they accepted the need to improve audit quality, but that joint audits and separation of audit and consulting will not achieve this.

The four firms have offered caps on how many of Britain's top 350 listed companies they could audit to give smaller rivals like Grant Thornton and BDO a better chance of winning business, something that Reeves said she was concerned about.

“You have to ask the question why they are more relaxed about the market share cap, and about shedding 20 or 30 clients. Is it because they are not profitable? 

“They are offering something a bit too easily. There were a few times I felt that despite the warm words, they were quite complacent,” she said following the hearing.

Scandals at retailer BHS, construction firm Carillion and cafe chain Patisserie Valerie showed auditors were falling short as a “second line of defence”, Reeves said.

“There wasn't enough concrete stuff ... from the audit companies about audit quality in light of these scandals, and what they are going to do to fix it,” she said.

Reeves welcomed moves by three of the big four to ban consulting work for audit clients, saying she will check on progress by year-end.

Reuters

THE LEX COLUMN: Big Four auditors: terms and endearment

Enforced rotation and greater competition will tackle the cosy accounting clubs
Opinion
6 days ago

Conflicts of interest lead auditors to forsake principles

Incentives to keep clients happy create the preconditions for the self-serving bias to take hold among members of profession, writes Richard ...
Opinion
10 days ago

Moral principles, auditing, and how they (should) overlap

The credibility of the auditing industry has taken a hard knock, but ethical behaviour starts with individuals, writes Heemal Bhaga Muljee
Opinion
1 month ago

Making sense of vague evidence is always tough, but is especially precarious for auditors

It is not unusual for auditors to look at less than 5% of a company’s transactions, given the immensity of a company’s books, writes Richard ...
Opinion
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Investors shave R15bn off Shoprite after dire ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Eskom tariff hikes will nuke gold, platinum ...
Companies / Mining
3.
PIC bosses accused of using employee as scapegoat ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
RocoMamas declining sales dampen Spur group’s ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Alexander Forbes loses yet another executive
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

THE LEX COLUMN: Big Four auditors: terms and endearment
Opinion / Editorials

Britain’s ‘Big Four’ accounting firms face major overhaul
Companies / Financial Services

FT COMMENT: More radical reform of audit is urgently needed
Opinion / Editorials

UK audit firms face shake-up as watchdog to probe antitrust issues
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.