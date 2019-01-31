Growing cross-party call in UK for accounting change

London — A senior British MP leading a review of the world's top accounting firms says there is cross-party consensus for change, calling the approach of the “big four” complacent.

“I hope that this inquiry and report will show the government there is strong consensus, they can bring legislation forward on some of the changes,” said Rachel Reeves, chair of parliament's business committee.

The committee's report in March will say if proposals from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to improve choice and quality in audit need to go further.

Business minister Greg Clark was supportive and Andrew Tyrie, a former MP behind banking reforms who now chairs the CMA, also wants to push through change, Reeves said.

But parliamentary time is clogged with preparations for Brexit, making it difficult to get any legislation adopted.

The CMA proposed that companies hire two auditors, one not from among the big four of Deloitte, KPMG, EY and PwC, which check the books of most British blue-chip firms. They would also have to put audit and consulting into different units.

Big four officials told MPs during a committee hearing that they accepted the need to improve audit quality, but that joint audits and separation of audit and consulting will not achieve this.