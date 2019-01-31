Companies

Blockbuster games help Nintendo to big jump in profit

During the holiday season, software was a great driver of hardware sales, Nintendo says

31 January 2019 - 12:21 Agency Staff
The Nintendo booth at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, US. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE
The Nintendo booth at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, US. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Tokyo — Nintendo said on Thursday its net profit jumped nearly a quarter for the nine months to December, riding out the crucial holiday season thanks to blockbuster game titles for its popular Switch console.

The Kyoto-based games giant said "Pokemon" and "Super Smash Bros" gave an extra boost for the third quarter but it lowered its annual target for Switch sales due to slower-than-expected hardware shipments.

Its bottom-line profit rose 24.9% to ¥168.8bn ($1.6bn) for the April-December period on sales of ¥997.3bn, up 16.4%.

"During the holiday season, software was a great driver of hardware sales," the firm said in a statement.

For the year to March, it maintained its optimistic annual targets, expecting a net profit of ¥165bn, up more than 18% from the previous fiscal year.

Its annual sales target also remained unchanged at ¥1.2-trillion.

Nintendo's latest portable console the Switch has become a huge global seller, helped by the release of innovative, family-friendly titles that have wowed critics and gamers alike.

Nintendo shares soared more than 15% in January on expectations that sales were solid for the Christmas shopping season.

"Nintendo has maintained momentum, displaying strong performance in the year-end shopping season — a crucial period for the game industry," said Hideki Yasuda, an analyst at Ace Research Institute in Tokyo.

Yasuo Imanaka, an analyst at Rakuten Securities in Tokyo, also said: “Strong sales of software led Nintendo's upbeat performance.”

The company said three titles — "Super Mario Party", "Pocket Monster Let's Go! Pikachu/Let's Go Eevee" and "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" — "became major hits with record sales, which helped invigorate the platform."

In particular, "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate," — the latest in a series of crossover fighting video games featuring its star characters ranging from "Pikachu" to "Mario" — has already sold 12-million copies since its release in early December.

Nintendo is also hoping for hits with several new software titles coming out in the final quarter, including "New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe."

But it lowered its hardware target to 17-million units sold by the end of this fiscal year, down from its earlier estimate of ¥20m.

"We have to watch hardware sales with caution for the next fiscal year as shipments are not significantly strong," Rakuten's Imanaka said.

Smartphone games could pose competition "which could threaten existing game giants in the future", he added.

AFP

The votes are in: the top toy is ...

Testing panel of kids ranked 12 toys, and loved the tech stuff
Business
1 month ago

Does cloud computing mean game over for Xbox and PlayStation?

Using cloud technology, gamers could theoretically stream, rather than download, high-end games and play them in real time over the web on any ...
Life
1 month ago

Nintendo net profit jumps more than a third on game titles

Sales were driven by Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze and Mario Tennis Aces, selling over 1-million and 2-million units, respectively
Companies
3 months ago

Good day for gaming giants Sony and Nintendo, as they both top estimates

Nintendo got a boost from higher online sales of software, while PlayStation games and the music business boosted Sony
Companies
6 months ago

Most read

1.
Investors shave R15bn off Shoprite after dire ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Eskom tariff hikes will nuke gold, platinum ...
Companies / Mining
3.
PIC bosses accused of using employee as scapegoat ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
RocoMamas declining sales dampen Spur group’s ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
EOH shocked by its inclusion in Eskom statement
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

The votes are in: the top toy is ...
Business

Does cloud computing mean game over for Xbox and PlayStation?
Life / Gadgets & Gear

Good day for gaming giants Sony and Nintendo, as they both top estimates
Companies

Nintendo net profit jumps more than a third on game titles
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.