No easy ride for Harley-Davidson as its sales hit the skids

Bengaluru — Harley-Davidson reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, hit by declining sales in the US, its biggest market, as loyal baby boomers age, sending its shares down nearly 6%.

Harley’s loud, bulky and expensive cruising bikes preferred by these traditional customers have not clicked with millennials, as many of them spend on paying off home, car and student loans.

The company, making bikes priced at more than $28,000, last year unveiled a plan to introduce cheaper, nimbler motorcycles to woo younger riders.

Harley is also investing to develop electric motorcycles and will launch its first motorcycle without the traditional clutch and gear-shift controls this year.