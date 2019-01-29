Companies

Brazil dam disaster may delay Samarco mine settlement

29 January 2019 - 13:42 Melanie Burton
People light candles during a vigil in front of the Brazilian mining company Vale headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 28 2019. Picture: PILAR OlLIVARES/REUTERS
Melbourne — Brazil’s deadly tailings dam collapse is likely to complicate a settlement for a similar disaster less than four years ago at the Samarco iron ore mine, owned jointly by Vale and BHP Group, investors said on Tuesday.

Vale and BHP have been aiming to restart the mine as early as 2020 following a dam failure in 2015 that killed 19 people and buried a village. A second deadly dam burst at a Vale mine on Friday killed 65 people and there are fears the death toll could soar into the hundreds.

The Brazilian prosecutor running talks to settle a lawsuit over the Samarco collapse told Reuters on Saturday that the second dam burst could scramble those sensitive negotiations.

Federal prosecutor Jose Adercio Sampaio said that depending on Vale’s culpability in the new disaster, it may change how his task force handles a 155-billion reais ($41bn) case against Samarco. The case is currently suspended amid negotiations for a potential settlement.

A restart at Samarco Mineração depends on talks with prosecutors on building a new tailings dam system and a restructuring of the company’s debt, executives at BHP and Vale have said.

BHP said on Tuesday that Samarco’s operations will only restart if it is safe, economically viable and has the support of the community and regulators. It said Samarco has not yet reached an agreement with its lenders on the restructuring of its unsecured financial obligations.

The latest dam failing could draw out any settlement for Samarco and potential mine restart, investors said. “In terms of remediation, it’s clearly a very sensitive time to be trying to resolve it. So now it’s just another thing to try and work through,” said Andy Forster, senior investment officer with Argo Investments in Sydney.

However, the fallout for BHP is likely to be limited. “It’s obviously an ongoing issue — while they do still have a minority interest in Samarco, they weather these potential liabilities when they occur,” said Jason Teh, chief investment officer at Vertium Asset Management in Sydney.

“Samarco is quite small in terms of BHP’s operations. It’s a small proportion of its total business. BHP today has a pretty good balance sheet for any potential liabilities.”

Vale fell 24% on Monday to lose about 71.34-billion reais ($18.96bn) in market value. A rise in iron ore prices after the mine disaster is lifting BHP’s shares as well as fellow Australian iron ore miners Rio Tinto and Fortescue.

Reuters

Brazilian despair turns to anger as dam death toll hits 60

Families and politicians say iron-ore miner Vale and regulators have learned nothing from past disasters
20 hours ago

Australian court rules class-action lawsuits against BHP be cut to one

BHP is facing suits over the 2015 collapse of the Fundao tailings dam, which stored mining waste at a mined owned by the Samarco joint venture ...
1 month ago

Vale bolsters case for takeover of BHP joint venture with tech acquisition

The producer has purchased technology firm New Steel as it aims to boost output of high-grade iron ore products
1 month ago

