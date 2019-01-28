US securities commission probes Nissan amid executive pay investigation

Tokyo — Nissan Motor said on Monday it is the target of a US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) inquiry, widening a scandal involving the Japanese firm and its ousted chair Carlos Ghosn over his alleged financial misconduct.

Ghosn, first arrested on November 19 in Japan, has been charged with failing to disclose more than $80m in additional Nissan compensation for 2010-18 that he had arranged to be paid later. Ghosn, swiftly dismissed as Nissan chair after the arrest, has denied wrongdoing.

Nissan was also charged by Japanese prosecutors for underreporting his pay, and has since pledged to overhaul its governance.

Bloomberg earlier reported that the US regulator is investigating the company’s disclosures on executive pay.

The report, citing sources, said the SEC is examining whether the company maintained adequate controls to prevent improper payments and whether lapses by Nissan violated US securities law.

Separately, The Wall Street Journal reported that the SEC also sent a request for information to Ghosn. A representative for Ghosn could not immediately be reached for comment.

A Nissan spokesperson confirmed the carmaker received an inquiry from the US regulator, without giving further details. The SEC was not immediately available to comment on the matter.

Such an SEC inquiry does not mean regulators have found any wrongdoing, but can lead to civil cases against companies and their employees, or they can end with no charges, sometimes months or years later.

A three-year SEC investigation found in 2018 that Dow Chemical failed to properly disclose about $3m in perks for former CEO Andrew Liveries and the company agreed to pay $1.75m in settlement.

In 2004, industrial giant General Electric settled with the regulator over its failure to disclose former CEO Jack Welch’s lavish retirement package.

Tyson Foods also agreed that year to pay a civil penalty of $1.5m after it failed to properly disclose payments to its former senior chair.

Nissan has American Depository Receipts traded on the US over-the-counter market, giving the US authority to investigate it for potential wrongdoing. Other Japanese companies have been the target of SEC inquiries before, including Toyota Motor over its handling of safety problems.

The financial scandal involving Ghosn, one of the car industry’s most feted executives, has rocked the industry, clouded the future of Nissan and its alliance with French partner Renault and raised questions about governance at Japan’s second-largest carmaker.

Nissan set up a committee to examine the root cause of Ghosn’s alleged financial misconduct and propose corporate governance reforms.

The committee plans to make recommendations to Nissan’s board in March on how to tighten lax governance and approval processes for matters including director compensation and chair selection.

Nissan shares slipped 0.8% on Monday in Tokyo, versus a 0.6% decline in the Nikkei average.

Reuters