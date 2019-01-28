French shipping group launches bid for the rest of CEVA Logistics shares

Zurich — French shipping group CMA CGM launched a cash offer on Monday to buy out other shareholders of CEVA Logistics, valuing the Swiss freight forwarder at $1.67bn as the companies pursue closer ties to improve growth and savings.

CMA CGM, which already controls 50.6% of CEVA, and the Swiss company began developing a business plan in 2018 to boost commercial co-operation and complementary services.

At the time, CMA CGM agreed to make a Sf30 per share offer for the rest of the Swiss company's shares after the rejection of a takeover bid in October by Danish freight company DSV.

CMA CGM, owned by the billionaire Saade family, plans to keep CEVA Logistics listed on the Swiss stock exchange.

The CEVA Logistics board said on Monday that CMA CGM’s offer was “reasonable from a financial perspective” and “provides a fair exit opportunity”.

As agreed in advance, however, CEVA’s board did not recommend shareholders accept the offer on the grounds that the Swiss-listed company would eventually be worth more as the two companies worked together.