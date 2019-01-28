French shipping group launches bid for the rest of CEVA Logistics shares
Swiss target does not recommend CMA CGM's cash offer, and wants collaboration to continue at arm's length
Zurich — French shipping group CMA CGM launched a cash offer on Monday to buy out other shareholders of CEVA Logistics, valuing the Swiss freight forwarder at $1.67bn as the companies pursue closer ties to improve growth and savings.
CMA CGM, which already controls 50.6% of CEVA, and the Swiss company began developing a business plan in 2018 to boost commercial co-operation and complementary services.
At the time, CMA CGM agreed to make a Sf30 per share offer for the rest of the Swiss company's shares after the rejection of a takeover bid in October by Danish freight company DSV.
CMA CGM, owned by the billionaire Saade family, plans to keep CEVA Logistics listed on the Swiss stock exchange.
The CEVA Logistics board said on Monday that CMA CGM’s offer was “reasonable from a financial perspective” and “provides a fair exit opportunity”.
As agreed in advance, however, CEVA’s board did not recommend shareholders accept the offer on the grounds that the Swiss-listed company would eventually be worth more as the two companies worked together.
“The valuation of the revised business plan indicates a midpoint value of Sf40 per share, well above the share price of Sf30 offered,” CEVA Logistics said.
“Shareholders could realise a higher value with their continuing investment,” the Swiss company said. It aimed for an intensified but arm's-length business collaboration.
The offer runs from February 12 to March 12 unless extended.
CEVA Logistics sold shares to the public in May 2018 in an IPO in which CMA CGM took a stake of nearly 25%, and it has since increased its investment.
The companies said in November their expanded partnership — including cross-selling, simplified organisation and standardised IT systems — would help boost CEVA Logistics’s profitability.
“The industrial project has potential for value-creation and synergies between the two groups,” CMA CGM said after announcing the offer.
“The recommendation to shareholders from the CEVA board not to tender shares in exchange for cash is done in perfect agreement with CMA CGM,” the French company said.
The CEVA Logistics share price rose slightly to Sf30.
The carefully orchestrated deal to cement ties comes as the logistics industry is under pressure to consolidate.
The 20 largest freight forwarders — of which Germany’s DHL Logistics is the largest followed by Switzerland’s Kuehne & Nagel — control only about a third of the market. CEVA Logistics is now the eighth-biggest player with about Sf7bn ($7.06bn) in annual revenue.
Earlier in January, Denmark’s DSV offered to buy Switzerland’s Panalpina for about $4bn.
In addition to Bank Vontobel acting as manager, lead advisers for CMA CGM’s offer for CEVA Logistics are Goldman Sachs and Messier Maris. Financial advisers are BNP Paribas, HSBC and Societe Generale.
Reuters