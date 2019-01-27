AVI earnings slip 7% on constrained consumer spending

He said AVI was, however, sheltered from the poor consumer spend because its businesses were exceptionally cash generative and its focus was on the upper end of the LSM markets which made them more resilient than many of its peers. In the year ended June 30 2018, all of AVI’s business units achieved operating profit growth, despite poor consumer demand and stiff competition.

“They have a portfolio of strong brands, and are not impacted to the same degree as most of their peers, who are dependent on soft commodities suffering from food deflation. Their food basket is very different from that of their major competitors. Their closest competitor is Rhodes Foods,” Klipin said.

Analyst Ian Cruickshanks on Friday said the outlook for consumer-focused firms looked bleak. “The consumer is still under a lot of pressure. The interest rates increased and most of the administrative prices are high. Unemployment is at unacceptably high levels,” Cruickshanks said.

He said he would be hesitant to buy shares in the consumer brands sector. “I would not be in a hurry to rush in, especially in the run-up to the elections. There is likely to be a lot of nervousness,” Cruickshanks said.

AVI, which intends to publish its interim results on March 11, said its headline earnings per share were expected to decrease by between 6% and 7%, translating to a decrease to between 303c per share and 306c per share, compared to 326.2c per share.

It said earnings per share were expected to decrease by between 6.5% and 7.5%, to a range between 302c per share and 305c per share.