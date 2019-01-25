Companies

Hyundai to cut jobs in Chinese joint-venture in South Korea

China suffered its first sales contraction in over 20 years due to pressure from a China-US trade war and the phasing out of tax cuts on smaller cars

25 January 2019 - 11:09 Hyunjoo Jin
Flags of South Korea and China are seen at a plant of Hyundai Motor Co on the outskirts of Beijing, China January 25, 2019. REUTERS / JASON LEE
Seoul — Hyundai says its Chinese joint venture is accepting voluntary retirements from employees and reviewing various “optimisation plans” at its factories in the country, following a slump in car sales.

China, the world's biggest car market, suffered its first sales contraction in more than two decades in 2018 due to pressure from a crippling Sino-US trade war and the phasing out of tax cuts on smaller cars.

These added to troubles for the South Korean vehicle maker, which is still recovering from a diplomatic row between Seoul and Beijing that had badly affected demand for Korean products in China.

Hyundai, which together with affiliate Kia Motors was the third-biggest vehicle maker in China until 2016, is now saddled with overcapacity, with its 2018 China sales reaching only half of its total production capacity.

“Hyundai Motor is reviewing various optimisation plans to enhance facility efficiency around the Chinese New Year Holidays,” the car maker said in a statement on Friday.

Chinese financial magazine Caixin reported that Hyundai's local joint venture expected 1,500 spare working roles in the first quarter of 2019, and has asked staff to choose to stay or to be laid off, citing an internal document.

Hyundai's China sales tumbled 23% in the fourth quarter amid a lack of attractive models and strong branding in the face of competition from both Chinese and global car makers.

For the whole year, Hyundai's sales stayed nearly flat at 790,000 vehicles in China from a year earlier, compared with its total capacity of 1.65-million vehicles. 

Reuters

