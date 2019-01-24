Companies

Microsoft’s Bing search engine blocked in China

Trade dispute with Washington could be behind Beijing pulling the plug on US tech giant's service

24 January 2019 - 18:01 Agency Staff
A smartphone with the Microsoft Bing logo is displayed against the backdrop of a Chinese flag in this picture illustration taken January 24, 2019. REUTERS/ DADO RUVIC
A smartphone with the Microsoft Bing logo is displayed against the backdrop of a Chinese flag in this picture illustration taken January 24, 2019. REUTERS/ DADO RUVIC

Beijing — Microsoft’s Bing search engine was inaccessible in China on Thursday, with social media users fearing it could be the latest foreign website to be blocked by censors.

Attempts to open cn.bing.com have resulted in an error message for users since Wednesday, taking away the most prominent foreign search engine available in China.

“We’ve confirmed that Bing is currently inaccessible in China and are engaged to determine next steps,” a Microsoft spokesperson said, hours after saying the company was investigating the matter.

China’s communist authorities operate an online censorship apparatus known as the Great Firewall, which blocks a slew of websites including Facebook, Twitter and several foreign media outlets.

But it was not clear whether or not Bing had joined the list of prohibited websites, or if its China service was experiencing technical difficulties. The search engine had been censoring searches in China.

The wording of the US company’s statement “means Microsoft received no government order, but clearly China has the power to block a URL and that may be what happened”, said independent US tech analyst Rob Enderle of Enderle Group.

“China has been aggressive in terms of controlling the media, ‘censorship’ is kind of their middle name. If there were searches going on providing results the Chinese government didn’t like, it wouldn’t surprise me if they blocked the site,” Enderle said.

But the analyst said it could also be a hack gone wrong.

China’s cyberspace administration did not immediately return a request for comment.

China’s Great Firewall can be circumvented by using a virtual private network (VPN), which can hide a user’s IP address.

While its rival Google shut down its search engine in China in 2010 after rows over censorship and hacking, Bing has continued to operate in the country along with Microsoft-owned Skype.

On Weibo, China’s Twitter-like social media site, people complained about the lack of access, with some speculating that Bing too had been “walled off”. Others aired their dissatisfaction about having to use Baidu, China’s largest domestic search service.

“Even Bing requires a VPN now, how exhausting,” wrote one user.

“Our country is amazing, even the obedient Bing has been walled off, while Baidu flourishes,” said another. “Thank you wise party leaders!”

China has tightened policing of the internet in recent years, shuttering 26,000 “illegal” websites in 2018 alone and deleting 6-million online posts containing vulgar content, the official Xinhua news agency said earlier in January.

Bing complies with Chinese censorship rules, but its link to Microsoft might have put it in the government’s crosshairs as Beijing and Washington spar over trade and tech issues.

“The fact that Bing is run by Microsoft, which is not a Chinese company, means that Beijing has less leverage over the company, compared to say Baidu,” said Lokman Tsui, an assistant professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

The block is also mostly symbolic, given Bing’s tiny market share in China, he said. 

Tsui noted that there is growing concern over China’s slowing economy, and that June will see the highly sensitive 30th anniversary of the violent suppression of democracy protests in Tiananmen Square in 1989. “Beijing needs to look like they are in charge and in power,” he said.

The US and China are locked in a bruising trade war, with US accusations that China steals technological know-how among the core disagreements.

Washington has also led efforts to blacklist Chinese telecoms giant Huawei internationally over security concerns, and one of the company's top executives, Meng Wanzhou, was arrested in Canada last month over fraud allegations on a US request. The two sides are scheduled for new trade negotiations next week.

“Given Washington’s bid to contain Huawei, China is sharpening its moves against the American tech industry, especially those affiliated with Silicon Valley,” Tom Fowdy, an independent Beijing-based political analyst, said. “So in some ways, it could be tit-for-tat,” he said.

AFP 

EXCLUSIVE: How Microsoft reinvented itself

After falling behind for a time, it shot ahead of the competition with imagination and boldness
Money & Investing
14 days ago

‘Defining moment’ for Tim Cook as Apple looks beyond the iPhone

Investors fret over company’s future as smartphone slowdown bites
Companies
19 days ago

China’s online shopping will disrupt the world soon enough

China is by far the largest e-commerce market in the world, with its e-commerce sales hitting a high of $1.53-trillion in 2018
World
1 month ago

Huawei arrest stokes fears of China reprisals among America Inc executives

The topic was high on the agenda at a closed-door security meeting of US companies in Singapore on Thursday
World
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Distressed Edcon appeals to PIC for rescue funding
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Dan Matjila responsible for disastrous Ayo ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Vodacom’s local numbers dropped in December
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Absa accused of attempting to bully exotic car ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Latest report provides glimpse into PIC’s voting ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Slowdown is ‘no disaster’, China watchdog boss tells Davos
World

China blasts US ‘bullying’ in Huawei boss extradition bid
World

China cracks down on ‘malicious’ apps and games, including some by Tencent
World / Asia

Tesla says it has battery quotes from China's Lishen but no deal agreed
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.