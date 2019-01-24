Companies

Audi in drive to cut costs by $17bn

No staff replacement over next three years and 14,000 job cuts

24 January 2019 - 20:10 Agency Staff
Audi took a platinum award for the vehicle purchasing experience. Picture: SUPPLIED
Audi took a platinum award for the vehicle purchasing experience. Picture: SUPPLIED

Berlin — Volkswagen’s premium brand Audi wants to cut costs by €15bn  by 2022, Germany’s Manager Magazin business monthly reported, citing Audi executives.

The cost cuts would help finance projects such as a shift to electromobility at Audi, the magazine said. A spokeswoman for Audi said cost-cutting plans had not yet been finalised, but that the scale of cuts reported by the magazine was correct.

Savings are particularly important for VW after an emissions scandal and associated fines. It also faces a big bill to make its combustion engines comply with new anti-pollution rules.

Future job vacancies will not be refilled, Manager Magazin said, citing finance chief Alexander Seitz, adding this would result in a 3% decrease in Audi’s staff per year, or around 14,000 jobs in five years.

“We reject those numbers,” a spokeswoman for Audi said. She said Audi’s management was in talks with labour representatives as the company assesses how many workers it will need at its various sites in the future, considering changes in the automotive sector.

The spokeswoman said workers at Audi’s plants in Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm still had union-negotiated job guarantees until 2025. Audi has close to 91,700 employees around the world, of whom 61,500 are based in Germany.


Reuters

Five concept cars from 2018 we wish they'd build

2018 was a year of many future concept cars shown. These are just a handful that we hope make it to production
Life
15 hours ago

Volkswagen delivered 10.8-million cars in 2018 as German carmaker targets world No 1 spot

VW warns that the trade dispute with the US has dampened the business climate in China
Companies
11 days ago

Elon Musk sees a future in China for Tesla, and it’s muddy

Tesla's CEO hopes that ‘rain represents fortune’ as he launches Tesla’s first car factory outside the US in a boggy field in the outskirts of Shanghai
Companies
17 days ago

Audi joins the road to electrification

Mark Smyth travelled to the home of petroleum to experience Audi’s new E-tron battery-electric vehicle
Life
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Distressed Edcon appeals to PIC for rescue funding
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Dan Matjila responsible for disastrous Ayo ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Vodacom’s local numbers dropped in December
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Absa accused of attempting to bully exotic car ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Latest report provides glimpse into PIC’s voting ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.