Brexit backer Dyson moves vacuum giant's HQ to fast growing Singapore

Billionaire says move not connected to Brexit or tax bills

23 January 2019 - 17:26 Reuters
James Dyson. Picture: REUTERS
London — James Dyson, the billionaire Brexit supporter who revolutionised vacuum cleaners with his bagless technology, is moving his head office to Singapore from Britain to be closer to his company’s fastest-growing markets.

Dyson’s company said the move to Singapore, where it will build its new electric car, was not driven by Britain’s looming departure from the EU or tax implications, with much of its product development remaining in south west England.

The 71-year-old inventor has become one of Britain’s best-known entrepreneurs, creating a multibillion-dollar company from an insight that a cyclone could collect household dust better than a clogged-up bag.

CEO Jim Rowan said the manufacturer of air purifiers, hairdryers and cleaner, lauded by politicians as a British success story, was a “global technology company”, with 96%  of its sales outside Britain.

“Our growth rate in Asia has doubled most other places in the world over recent years,” he said, adding that more than half of its profit came from the region and the move was aimed at “future proofing” Dyson.

Rowan said the company, which broke through the £1bn  barrier for annual profit in 2018, was moving to be near its manufacturing centres and the markets where it was seeing the biggest demand.

“It allows us to make sure we will be putting our best efforts to secure those opportunities, as well as keeping an eye on those investments, especially EV (electric vehicles) and batteries,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

There would be a “negligible difference” to its tax payments as a result, said Rowan, who is already based in Singapore, where the corporate tax rate is 17% . It is 19%  in Britain, but is set to fall to 18%  in 2020. He said he would be joined there by other senior executives including the company’s CFO , once the paperwork to re-register was complete.

Rowan said the Chinese market had grown in four years from a start-up to a market of a similar size to the US.

Dyson came out in favour of Brexit days before the 2016 vote, when he said Britain could be about £18.5bn  better off each year if it left the EU.

But with only weeks before Brexit, other manufacturers are warning of huge damage if no divorce deal is struck.

Rowan did not foresee see any issues relating to the movement of goods for Dyson.

“If your supply chain is in Asia, and you are manufacturing in the Philippines, Singapore and Malaysia, then obviously you don’t get badly affected with those changes post-Brexit,” he said.

Dyson, which has 5,853 engineers and scientists working on its new electric car and other products, said it was still expanding its research and engineering operation in Britain.

It reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) of £1.1bn  in 2018 on turnover up 28%  to £4.4bn.

Dyson also said on Tuesday it had hired executive Roland Krueger from Infiniti Motor Company and Nissan to oversee its automotive project.

“We expect to be able to go in and disrupt yet another industry using bespoke Dyson technology and innovation,” Rowan said.

In October, it said it would build its electric car in Singapore because it was close to suppliers and Asian markets for the vehicle, which is due to launch in 2021.

Reuters

