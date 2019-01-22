Companies

Oilfield services lift Halliburton profit despite North America slowdown

Clients in North America pulled back on some drilling services in 2018 amid transportation bottlenecks in the largest US production region and after oil prices slid sharply

22 January 2019 - 16:50 John Benny and Liz Hampton
Workers walk towards Halliburton's 'sand castles' storage at a fracking site in Colorado. Picture: BLOOMBERG/JAMIE SCHWABEROW
Bengaluru — Halliburton beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Tuesday, as higher demand for its oilfield services in international markets offset a slowdown in North America.

Clients in North America, Halliburton’s biggest market by revenue, began pulling back on some drilling services in 2018 amid transportation bottlenecks in the largest US production region and after oil prices slid sharply in the fourth quarter.

An oil glut and concerns about a global economic slowdown have pushed US crude down about 30% since their October high to about $53 a barrel.

Houston-based Halliburton said revenue from North America fell about 2% to $3.3bn from a year earlier and dropped 11% from the third quarter.

International revenue rose to $2.6bn from $2.5bn from a year earlier. It rose 7% from the third quarter.

“In North America, the demand for completions services decreased during the fourth quarter, leading to lower pricing for hydraulic fracturing services,” CEO Jeff Miller said.

The number of active hydraulic fracturing fleets in the Permian basin fell to 140 in January, versus 192 in June of 2018, a 27% decline, according to data from consultancy Primary Vision.

Miller said the company would “dramatically respond” to the changing market and reduce capital spending. Shares of rival Schlumberger rose sharply last week after it said it would spend less in 2019.

Halliburton’s international business “continues to show signs of a steady recovery,” Miller said. The company saw an increase in demand for services in Argentina, which helped offset some lower activity in North America.

Shares of Halliburton were down 1.5% at $31.76 before the opening bell on Wall Street on Tuesday.

The company said net income attributable to the company was $664m, or 76c per share, for the fourth quarter ended December 31, compared with a loss of $824m or 94c per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 41c per share, beating analysts’ estimates of 37c per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Fourth-quarter revenue was largely flat at $5.94bn.

Reuters

