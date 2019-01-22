Dixons Carphone is ‘well prepared’ for no-deal Brexit

London — Dixons Carphone, Britain’s biggest seller of electricals and mobile phones, says it is in good shape to operate effectively in all Brexit scenarios, including the country leaving the EU without a deal.

Business leaders have warned of chaos at ports if the UK does not agree on terms for its withdrawal from the EU, now just more than two months away.

“We can’t rule out that there might be some form of interruption. If there is, we are as well prepared as we can possibly be,” finance chief Jonny Mason said on Tuesday after the company updated on Christmas trading.

He said the group, which imports most of its products from Asia, has worked with suppliers to make sure products will keep flowing. “Some of them have brought stock into the country so that it’s closer to where it needs to be for us,” he said.

CEO Alex Baldock said Dixons Carphone’s size gives it an advantage. “Because of the market leadership positions that we’ve got … we matter a lot to our suppliers,” he said.

“To almost all of these suppliers we’re by some distance their largest customer in the UK. That translates into preferential treatment when it comes to being first in the queue for scarce stock.”

Turnaround plan

Dixons Carphone said its turnaround plan has made a good start, reporting a small rise in underlying revenue over Christmas and keeping its full-year profit guidance.

Its shares, down 26% year on year prior to the update, rose as much as 5.5%.

A day earlier the stock had risen after Sky News reported that activist investor Elliott Advisors was exploring plans to buy a “big stake” in the retailer.

Baldock declined to comment on the report.

Dixons Carphone has been hurt by tougher conditions in the mobile phone market as customers keep their handsets for longer.

In December 2018 it slumped to a £440m first-half loss, cut its dividend and launched a new strategy.

Under Baldock the group plans to focus on its core electricals business while revitalising its mobile business.

It also wants to bring its stores and online businesses closer together and develop its credit business.

It said on Tuesday the early signs are encouraging.

Group like-for-like revenue rose 1% in the 10 weeks to January 5, edging analysts’ average forecast for a flat outcome.