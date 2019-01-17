Facebook removes 75 accounts over ‘inauthentic behaviour’

Brussels— Facebook has taken down two campaigns run by fake accounts with links to Russia as it continues to grapple with misinformation on its platform.

Facebook has removed 289 pages and 75 accounts it says were engaged in inauthentic behaviour. In a blog post on Thursday by Nathaniel Gleicher, head of cyber-security policy, Facebook said about 790,000 accounts follow one or more of the pages, and $135,000 was spent for ads on Facebook paid for in euros, roubles, and dollars.

The pages were also linked to employees of Sputnik, a Russian-backed news agency, Facebook said. Sputnik did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication.

Facebook has been battling foreign influence on its site. Late last year, it said it took down some accounts ahead of the US midterm elections that federal authorities told them might possibly be from the Russian Internet Research Agency — the same group that tried to influence the 2016 election.

The pages and accounts linked to Sputnik were being represented as independent news pages, Gleicher said in an interview. The pages contained anti-Nato sentiment and encouraged protests. The first ad ran in October 2013, and the most recent in January 2019.

“We’re taking down these pages and accounts based on their behaviour, not the content they post,” Gleicher said in the blog post. “In these cases, the people behind this activity co-ordinated with one another and used fake accounts to misrepresent themselves, and that was the basis for our action.”

Facebook was also tipped by US law enforcement regarding a swathe of accounts originating in Russia and operated in Ukraine. It removed 107 Facebook pages, groups, and accounts, as well as 41 Instagram accounts, for engaging in co-ordinated inauthentic behaviour.

About $25,000 has been spent on Facebook and Instagram, paid for in roubles. The first ad ran in January 2018, and the most recent ad ran in December 2018.

Gleicher said that Facebook had also identified overlap with activity by the Internet Research Agency, the group that US special counsel Robert Mueller indicted for alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Facebook said it had reached out to law enforcement and local government to follow up with its investigations.

The company has been building up its contacts with cyber-security research firms and academic institutions, after heavy criticism from the US government for allowing Russia’s interference in 2016.

Bloomberg