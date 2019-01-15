Companies

Walmart opts to leave CVS partnerships over pricing dispute

Walmart sought reimbursement increases that would lead to higher costs for clients and consumers, CVS Health says

15 January 2019 - 19:35 Saumya Sibi Joseph
A customer empties her trolley to pay at a Walmart till in Los Angeles, the US. Picture: REUTERS/JOHNATHAN ALCORN
Bengaluru — Walmart has opted to end its involvement in the network of commercial and Medicaid pharmacies run by CVS Health after the two companies failed to agree on pricing, CVS says.

Walmart sought reimbursement increases that would lead to higher costs for clients and consumers, CVS said, adding that the dispute would not affect the pharmacy networks in its Medicare plans and Walmart’s Sam’s Club stores.

“At a time when everyone is working hard to find ways to reduce healthcare costs, Walmart’s requested rates would ultimately result in higher costs for our clients and consumers,” Derica Rice, president of CVS Caremark, the company’s pharmacy benefits unit, said.

CVS said it has requested Walmart to remain in its networks until  April 30 and did not expect the split to affect its 2019 financial results.

Walmart spokeswoman Marilee McInnis said the retailer was continuing discussions with CVS Caremark.

“We are committed to providing value to our customers across our business, including our pharmacy, but we do not want to give that value to the middleman,” the retailer said.

Pharmacy benefit managers have been in the crosshairs of the US administration, which in July proposed a rule that would scale back protections currently in place that allow rebates between drug manufacturers, insurers and pharmacy benefit managers.

Currently, less than 5% of affected CVS Caremark members use Walmart exclusively to fill their prescriptions, the company said, without giving details about how many CVS members use Walmart stores otherwise.

Shares of CVS Health were down nearly 2% to $63.95 in trading before the opening bell.

Reuters

The votes are in: the top toy is ...

Testing panel of kids ranked 12 toys, and loved the tech stuff
Business
1 month ago

Shoprite sets up shop in Nairobi

Up for grabs is a market with a formal retail penetration of 33%, meaning about a third of shopping is done in shops rather than markets
Companies
1 month ago

Walmart raises annual earnings estimate on higher quarterly revenue

Global retail group lifts forecast after strong sales boost revenue and earnings in third quarter
Companies
2 months ago

China’s JD.com feels pressure as sales of big-ticket items slow

E-commerce firm has already lost nearly half of its market value this year as it fights intense competition
Companies
1 month ago

Massmart battles one of the worst retail environments yet in SA

The company says the country needs the economy to grow to  boost confidence 
Companies
2 months ago

