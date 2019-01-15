Companies

Facebook to invest $300m in journalism

The social media giant says it wants to promote local news, which has been hit hard in the digital age

15 January 2019 - 18:59 Agency Staff
A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen in front of a displayed stock graph in this illustration. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen in front of a displayed stock graph in this illustration. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Facebook announced on Tuesday that it would invest $300m over three years in journalism projects, especially to promote local news, which has been hit hard in the digital age.

The move comes with online platforms under pressure for dominating the internet advertising ecosystem, making it harder for news organisations to make a transition to digital.

“People want more local news, and local newsrooms are looking for more support,” Campbell Brown, Facebook’s vice-president in charge of global news partnerships, said in a blog post.

“That’s why today we’re announcing an expanded effort around local news in the years ahead.”

The initiative includes a $5m endowment for the Pulitzer Center to launch “Bringing Stories Home”, which will foster coverage on topics that affect local communities — funding at least 12 local in-depth, multimedia reporting projects each year.

Facebook also said it was giving $6m to the British-based Community News Project, which partners with regional news organisations including Reach, Newsquest, JPI, Archant, Midland News Association and the National Council for the Training of Journalists to recruit trainee community journalists.

The huge social network said it was expanding its Accelerator pilot, which launched in the US in 2018 to help local newsrooms with subscription and membership models.

Facebook said it would invest more than $20m to continue the initiative in the US and to expand globally, including in Europe.

The move by Facebook follows the Google News Initiative unveiled in 2018 by the US internet search giant.
AFP

 

Why 2019 could be the year of another tech bubble crash

The app boom is showing a worryingly similar trajectory to the dotcom boom — where traditional metrics of performance are overshadowed by IPOs and ...
Business
8 hours ago

Antisocial networks, by the numbers

The five most abusive social media networks are Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp and Twitter
News & Fox
4 days ago

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Life with or without screens

Smartphones and social media are closer to ‘crack cocaine than to candy’, but they are the way people communicate now
Opinion
11 days ago

The Cassandras — the real technology heroes of 2018

They were ignored or derided, but the Cassandras  — warning of the over-use of overly powerful tech giants — are finally being heard
Opinion
18 days ago

‘Exponential disruption’ may sound worrying, but its all about staying relevant

What are you willing to exchange for data about yourself, bearing in mind that if you’re not buying a product — you are the product, asks Natan ...
Opinion
20 days ago

Most read

1.
Eskom pleads for tariff hikes and state bailout ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Absa accused of attempting to bully exotic car ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Brait’s New Look debt-for-equity plan sparks ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
EXCLUSIVE: Absa wants to win back its retail crown
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Eskom pleads for aid to escape ‘debt trap’
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

Why 2019 could be the year of another tech bubble crash
Business

Antisocial networks, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

The Cassandras — the real technology heroes of 2018
Opinion

‘Exponential disruption’ may sound worrying, but its all about staying relevant
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.