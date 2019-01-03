Companies

Airbus finalises $11bn in sales of A220 jets

The 120 A220-300s will be split between JetBlue and a start-up called, at the moment, Moxy

03 January 2019 - 16:17 agency staff
The Airbus A220-300 flies for the first time on at the Airbus delivery centre, in Colomiers south-western France. Picture: AFP/PASCAL PAVANI
The Airbus A220-300 flies for the first time on at the Airbus delivery centre, in Colomiers south-western France. Picture: AFP/PASCAL PAVANI

Paris — European aircraft manufacturer Airbus said on Thursday that it has finalised the sale of 120 A220-300 single-aisle jets worth $11bn.

Sixty of the aircraft will go to low-cost US carrier JetBlue and another 60 to a start-up code-named Moxy that is to begin operations in 2021, Airbus said.

In 2017, Airbus acquired the A220-300 aircraft line, which Canadian firm Bombardier developed as its C Series, and which represents a new generation designed for airlines looking for 100- to 150-seat planes.

Bombardier has struggled to win customers even though the planes offer fuel-savings similar to a new class of larger aircraft sold by Airbus and US rival Boeing.

“JetBlue has proven there is no contradiction between economic efficiency and a high quality product,” said Airbus chief commercial officer Christian Scherer in a statement. “Their endorsement of the A220 proves this aircraft meets those two criteria better than any alternative in its segment.”

Moxy is an airline venture led by David Neeleman, founder of JetBlue and Azul Brazilian Airlines and who is now the controlling investor in TAP Air Portugal.

The aircraft are to be assembled in a new Airbus factory in the US state of Alabama, with work to begin later this month.

The A220’s seating capacity falls between that of traditional commuter planes and Airbus’s A320 family, which can seat from 180 to 240 people and which has become an airline workhorse on medium-range routes.

Airbus nosedives on report that US has also launched bribery probe

Britain and France are already investigating the planemaker over the alleged use of middlemen in securing sales
14 days ago

Airbus strategy review augurs clean break under new CEO

The review comes after years of industrial problems, management feuds and an ongoing bribery scandal
21 days ago

Airbus delivers first A330neo in Boeing 787 dogfight

Airbus delivers first A330neo jet to TAP Portugal as it takes on Boeing in the long-haul jet market
1 month ago

Boeing’s October 737 deliveries up on strong demand

Boeing delivered a total of 57 aircraft in October, up from a 56 a year ago
1 month ago

