Tesla names two directors as part of US Elon Musk fraud settlement

Tesla says it has now completed all of the SEC’s requirements after Musk’s tweet — but Musk is still vocal about not respecting the SEC

28 December 2018 - 17:10 agency staff
Elon Musk. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/BILL PUGLIANO
New York — Tesla named two more independent directors on Friday and said it has completed the requirements of a US settlement of fraud charges involving CEO Elon Musk.

The electric-vehicle (EV) company tapped Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison and Walgreens Boots Alliance executive vice-president Kathleen Wilson-Thompson for its board of directors, an element of the September agreement between Musk and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)  that resolved charges that Musk defrauded investors by claiming on Twitter that he had secured funding to take Tesla private.

“Tesla intends to certify to the SEC that it and Elon have timely completed each of their respective actions required pursuant to the settlement,” the company said in a securities filing.

The appointments come at the end of a roller-coaster year for Tesla and its flamboyant leader, whose head-turning conduct included appearing to smoke marijuana in a media appearance and a public battle with a rescuer who helped save a group of boys trapped in a cave in Thailand, whom he termed a “pedo guy”.

Despite it all, Tesla has met key deadlines in ramping up production of its critical Model 3, reporting strong earnings in its most recent quarter.

In addition to Friday’s appointments, Musk’s settlement with the SEC included stepping down as chair for three years and fines of $20m each from Musk and Tesla. But Musk has continued to taunt the US agency, most recently in an interview broadcast earlier this month with network news programme 60 Minutes. Said Musk: “I want to be clear. I do not respect the SEC — I do not respect them.” 

