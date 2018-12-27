Vinci buys controlling share of Gatwick Airport for £2.9bn

London/Berlin — French concessions and construction company Vinci has agreed to acquire control in Gatwick Airport for £2.9bn as it jumps on the chance to add a major London hub to its aviation portfolio.

The purchase of the 50.01% stake in London’s second-busiest airport from a group of investors that includes sovereign wealth funds from Abu Dhabi and Australia will be completed in the first half of 2019, Vinci said on Thursday. Existing shareholder Global Infrastructure Partners will manage the remaining holding. Vinci shares gained 0.5% in Paris as of 10.53am.

With 45.7-million passengers in 2018, Gatwick will become the largest single airport in Vinci’s global network. Gatwick has been under pressure due to intensifying competition from London’s other airports and lost out to Heathrow, Europe’s busiest hub, in a contest to win government backing for the construction of a new runway. Its operations descended into chaos just before Christmas after drones were spotted around the runway led to a prolonged shutdown.

The 120-year-old engineering company is shrugging off risks surrounding Britain’s looming exit from the EU, as rival airports warn demand for air-travel could be dented. Manchester Airports Group, operator of rival London hub Stansted, sees the current Brexit plan trimming passenger numbers over the next five years but doesn’t expect it to halt growth entirely. Like Stansted, Gatwick is targeting more long-haul flights.

“Airports are attractive investments, especially in a world of high volatility, because airport returns can be quite predictable and manageable, even if passenger numbers are volatile,” Bernstein analyst Daniel Röska said by phone. “In any Brexit scenario, people will still go on holiday. In the long term, it won’t be impacted that much on the leisure side.”